Kindred Home Care Expands to Newfoundland and Labrador with Acquisition of TLC Nursing Home Care Services

Atlantic Canada's largest independent home care provider adds approximately 750 employees and 1.1 million annual service hours in Newfoundland, bringing total annual hours delivered to over 2.5 million

SAINT JOHN, NB and ST. JOHN'S, NL, April 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Kindred Home Care Inc. ("Kindred"), Atlantic Canada's largest independent home care provider, today announced the acquisition of TLC Nursing Home Care Services Limited ("TLC"), a leading Newfoundland-based home care company founded in 1973. The transaction closed on April 1, 2026. Financial terms were not disclosed.

TLC Logo (CNW Group/Kindred Home Care)

The acquisition brings together two of Atlantic Canada's most established home care organizations. Kindred, founded in New Brunswick in 1986 by Paul English, delivers over 1.4 million hours of home care annually across the province. TLC, founded by Sylvia Carew and led to date by her son, Chris Carew, provides approximately 1.1 million hours of personal and nursing home care services each year from seven locations across Newfoundland, including St. John's, Stephenville, Corner Brook, Rocky Harbour, Port aux Basques, Grand Falls, and Clarenville. Together, the combined organization will deliver over 2.5 million hours of home care annually and employ approximately 2,000 people across two provinces.

The expansion into Newfoundland carries personal significance for Kindred's leadership. Paul English, who founded Kindred nearly 40 years ago, is a proud Newfoundlander who grew up in St. John's before building his business in New Brunswick. For his son Billy English, Kindred's CEO, the move represents something more than a business transaction.

"This isn't a typical acquisition for us--it feels more like coming home," said Billy English, CEO of Kindred Home Care. "My father left Newfoundland to build a business, but he took his values with him--a deep commitment to community, to relationships, and to caring for people safely where they're most comfortable: at home. Expanding to Newfoundland with a partner like TLC, who share similar values, is something our family has dreamed about for a long time."

TLC Nursing Home Care Services has been a fixture in Newfoundland's home care landscape for over 50 years. The company is accredited by Accreditation Canada and is a leader in non-medical personal care and nursing services across the province, with a workforce of approximately 750 employees. TLC's President, Chris Carew, evaluated multiple prospective buyers over the years before selecting Kindred.

"I've been approached by many interested buyers over the years, but I declined because it wasn't the right time or the right fit," said Chris Carew, President of TLC Nursing Home Care Services. "When Kindred approached me, I evaluated them carefully and ultimately decided they were the right company to carry forward our legacy and leading standard of care. The word 'kindred' means close to someone because of similar qualities--and that's exactly what I found. They're dedicated to the same values my mother built this company on: exceptional care, strong community ties, and genuinely going above and beyond for every client and carer."

Continuity and Growth

Kindred plans to continue growing the business in Newfoundland in partnership with TLC's existing team.

"Kindred has always believed in hiring and promoting from within," added English. "As we grow in Newfoundland, we expect new career opportunities to emerge, and we want TLC's talented team to be at the centre of that growth. This acquisition is part of Kindred's broader objective to become the home care partner of choice across Atlantic Canada, and we're actively exploring opportunities to grow--both organically as well as through acquisitions and partnerships with like-minded operators."

About Kindred Home Care

Kindred Home Care is Atlantic Canada's largest independent home care provider, delivering over 2.5 million hours of care annually across New Brunswick and Newfoundland. Founded in 1986 by Paul English, today, Kindred supports over 2000 families each week with non-medical personal care and home support services. The company is headquartered in New Brunswick and is led by CEO Billy English. Kindred is actively pursuing acquisition and partnership opportunities across Canada. For more information, visit kindredhomecare.com/partnership.

About TLC Nursing Home Care Services

TLC Nursing Home Care Services Limited was founded in 1973 by Sylvia Carew in St. John's, Newfoundland. The company provides home care across seven locations in Newfoundland. Differentiating their service standards from local competitors and ensuring the highest standards of care, TLC is accredited by Accreditation Canada and employs approximately 750 people. For more information, visit tlcnursingandhomecare.com.

SOURCE Kindred Home Care

Media Contact: Chris Cowper-Smith, VP Corporate Development, Kindred Home Care Inc., [email protected] | (782) 641-1637