Kindred Credit Union Partners with Habitat for Humanity Guelph Wellington to Support Affordable Homeownership

New partnership will provide residential mortgages for Habitat homeowners at Garafraxa Village

WATERLOO REGION, ON, Aug. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Kindred Credit Union (Kindred) is pleased to announce it is partnering with Habitat for Humanity Guelph Wellington (Habitat GW), providing residential mortgages to families purchasing Habitat homes at Garafraxa Village and future housing opportunities.

Kindred is one of a small group of credit unions working alongside Habitat GW to support affordable home ownership at Garafraxa village. Located in Fergus, the 32-home development features a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom stacked townhomes. The development provides affordable homeownership opportunities for individuals, couples, and families who are unable to achieve conventional homeownership on their own.

"Safe, stable, and affordable housing is foundational to the wellbeing of individuals, families, and communities," said Jason Daly, chief executive officer of Kindred. "We're grateful for the opportunity to work alongside Habitat for Humanity Guelph Wellington, bringing our financial expertise to help more families experience the stability and possibility that come with having a home of their own."

The partnership builds on Kindred's work with Habitat for Humanity Greater Ottawa, where the credit union is providing residential mortgages for Habitat homeowners at the 33-home Beechcliffe Homes development in Nepean. Together, these partnerships reflect Kindred's commitment to housing stability and to working with community organizations to expand access to affordable homeownership across Ontario.

"Partnerships like this are essential to expanding access to affordable homeownership in our community," said Sarah Spry, chief executive officer, Habitat for Humanity Guelph Wellington. "Kindred's commitment helps us create more opportunities for families to build stability, security, and a stronger future through homeownership. We're grateful to have Kindred working alongside us as we continue to grow that impact."

Habitat GW's homeownership program helps remove barriers through no- or low-down-payment options and affordable mortgage payments capped at 30 per cent of household income. Applicants to Garafraxa Village must meet Habitat GW's eligibility requirements, including household income criteria, a demonstrated need for housing, ability to pay an affordable mortgage, and willingness to partner with Habitat through volunteering and ambassadorship.

Garafraxa Village is already creating an impact for a diverse group of homeowners. To date, the development has supported six single mother-led households, seven two-parent households, and one individual, providing homes for 27 children. Homeowners work across a range of sectors, including manufacturing, education, health care, construction, the public sector and not-for-profit organizations.

Eighteen homes at Garafraxa Village remain available for purchase. Those interested in Habitat GW's homeownership program can learn more and check their eligibility at habitatgw.ca/apply.

About Habitat for Humanity Guelph Wellington

Habitat for Humanity Guelph Wellington envisions a world where everyone has a safe and stable place to live. To achieve this vision, they partner with the Guelph and Wellington County communities to build homes that provide the foundation for bright, stable and empowered futures for the families and individuals who live there. Habitat for Humanity Guelph Wellington builds affordable homes in Guelph and Wellington County and partners with families through affordable housing so that they may attain social and financial stability to transform their futures and our community.

The Habitat for Humanity Canada model of affordable homeownership bridges a gap for those in the missing middle who face barriers to homeownership and would not otherwise qualify for a traditional mortgage. Local Habitat for Humanity organizations in every province and territory across Canada help build and rehabilitate safe and affordable homes, from single-family houses to multi-unit developments. With the help of volunteers and donors, Habitat has the ability to build homes for those in need, while allowing them to pay an affordable mortgage geared to their income. Safe, stable and affordable homeownership plays a critical role in helping families build a foundation for a life with better choices and more opportunities and provides our community with a diverse range of employees and volunteers, coming from a wide range of socioeconomic backgrounds.

About Kindred Credit Union

Kindred Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative based in southwestern Ontario. Kindred's values-centred approach is woven into everything we do and makes us the one-of-a-kind choice for those who want to connect their values and faith with their finances. Kindred offers a complete range of banking, borrowing, and investing products and services through eight branches and online. Members benefit from access to over 43,000 surcharge-free ATMs through THE EXCHANGE® Network in Canada and the Allpoint Network in the US. To learn more about Kindred, visit kindredcu.com.

SOURCE Kindred Credit Union

Media Contact: Frank Chisholm, Director, Brand and Marketing, Kindred Credit Union, 519-746-1010, Ext. 5211, [email protected]