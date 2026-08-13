Kindred Credit Union announces $400,000 in funding to impact partnerships in local communities

KITCHENER, ON, Aug. 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- Today Kindred Credit Union (Kindred) is announcing three new partnerships where funding grants will sow seeds of change to help good things grow in local branch communities. Together, these partnerships demonstrate Kindred's commitment to meeting immediate needs while investing in the long-term solutions that help families and communities thrive.

New Partnership to Build Pathways Out of Homelessness for Mothers and Babies in Waterloo Region

Kindred has committed $300,000 over three years to Marillac Place as part of a new partnership. The funding will provide immediate operational support while advancing a longer-term vision: a coordinated continuum of housing and care that combines stable housing with health, education, employment and social supports at every stage for mothers and babies.

"At Marillac Place, we have a year with a young mother and her baby. What happens in that year is often remarkable. Unfortunately, what she walks into afterward is not," says Julie Walder, Executive Director at Marillac Place. "She needs safe, dignified housing she can afford, with the right level of support attached to it."

Marillac Place is designing a model that matches support with need at each stage of progress. The work will assess existing supports and evaluate the feasibility of a new development with wraparound supports for mothers and babies.

"We're excited to begin this partnership with Marillac Place as they continue to build out transformative solutions for mothers and babies in Waterloo Region," says Jason Daly, Kindred's Chief Executive Officer. "While our contribution is just the beginning, we see the incredible impact Marillac Place has had and will continue to have to enable stable housing. This partnership is another way that Kindred can inspire peaceful, just, and prosperous communities."

Investing in Local Community Gardens In Southern Ontario

Kindred has committed $100,000 over the next three years to support the expansion of three community gardens with more locations and funding commitments to come. In Mount Forest, funding will directly support the Mount Forest Community Garden. In Waterloo, a new partnership with the Uptown Waterloo BIA will provide funding to support garden sites at two local churches supported by community groups.

"The funding from Kindred demonstrates belief in the work we are doing to build community connections by growing food and friendships in the garden. These funds will help us set up more garden boxes, host more free workshops, and share our bounty with neighbours." Says Nola Marion, Member of the Leadership Committee of The Mount Forest Community Garden.

"Thriving urban centres are built not only through economic investment, but through meaningful partnerships that support the people who call them home. This initiative strengthens local food security efforts and demonstrates the power of community collaboration to create a more inclusive, resilient, and compassionate Waterloo." Says Jeyas Balaskanthan Executive Director, Uptown Waterloo BIA.

All three sites provide opportunities for local residents to grow fresh produce, strengthen social connections, and share harvest with local food bank partners or programs.

A Focus on Hunger and Housing in Branch Communities

Kindred's contributions to these organizations will strengthen and expand community-based initiatives that directly benefit members and families. Rooted in the places where our members and neighbours live and work, these partnerships were selected as investments that provide a clear path from support to impact by enabling mix of near-term and long-term impact.

"We wanted partnerships that were ambitious and transformative, while also being deeply rooted to serve and support the communities where our members and neighbours live. These are not distant causes; these are challenges facing people every day. We know community gardens do more than grow food; they build resilience and dignity, connecting people to one another and to their neighbours when it matters most." Says Jason Daly, Chief Executive Officer at Kindred. "Our foundational investment Marillac Place has the potential to reshape how children and babies are seen, counted, and supported in our region and beyond. That kind of ripple effect is exactly what visionary partnership looks like."

In the coming days and weeks, our team will sharing a deeper look into these projects and communities. Follow along for updates and progress on the Kindred Credit Union Blog as we walk alongside our partners.

About Kindred Credit Union

Kindred Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative based in southwestern Ontario. Kindred's values-centred approach is woven into everything we do and makes us the one-of-a-kind choice for those who want to connect their values and faith with their finances. Kindred offers a complete range of banking, borrowing, and investing products and services through eight branches and online. Members benefit from access to over 43,000 surcharge-free ATMs through THE EXCHANGE® Network in Canada and the Allpoint Network in the US. To learn more about Kindred, visit kindredcu.com.

ABOUT Marillac Place

Marillac Place is the only 24/7 staffed trauma-informed, transitional shelter dedicated exclusively to women who are pregnant, parenting a child under two, or working towards regaining custodial care of their child regardless of their age, racial identity, citizenship, or the circumstances that led to their experience of homelessness. For almost 40 years, they have supported babies and their mothers at one of the most critical moments of their lives, offering safety, dignity, and the opportunity to build a different future. To learn more, visit marillacplace.ca

SOURCE Kindred Credit Union

Media Contact: Frank Chisholm, Director, Brand and Marketing, Kindred Credit Union, 519.746.1010, Ext. 5211, [email protected]