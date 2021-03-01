Kin Grows Into New Verticals, Adds 14 Content Creators to Roster

"Kin has delivered incredible growth and increased demand this past year, both due to the ability of our creators to continue shooting in their home studios during the pandemic, but primarily due to the measurable impact and results our creators are providing for advertisers," said Dervla Kelly, SVP, Marketing & so.da. "Creators are now a proven media channel and a standard part of most campaign briefs. Our expanded roster of up and coming and industry-leading content creators enables us to work with brands to tell diverse stories while connecting with more audiences in relatable and authentic ways."

Creator marketing continues to be a key driver for brand engagement, with the industry expected to grow to $15 billion dollars by 2022 (Business Insider). 63% of marketers intend to increase their budget for influencer marketing over the next year (The Influencer Marketing Hub). Having bolstered its roster by 51% during this time, Kin is well positioned to connect advertisers across all verticals with relevant, brand safe creators. Plus, as the media landscape continues to evolve, Kin maximizes reach with a social-first approach while working with Corus to efficiently produce multiple assets with creators, and then amplify across Corus owned TV, digital, radio and events.

New additions to Kin can be found below.

MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

ENTREPRENEURSHIP

HOME & DIY

FASHION & BEAUTY

FOOD

PARENTING

About Kin Community

Kin Community Canada are experts in influencer marketing and social media strategy and represent many of Canada's top lifestyle creators including The Domestic Geek (2.2+ million), hot for food (926.4K), Alexandra Gater (477.3K) and DIY Mommy (843.98K). Working in conjunction with Corus, Kin uses data and trends to help brands develop cohesive campaigns that leverage their network creator's highly-engaged audiences as well as tapping into a broad base of Kin vetted creators. Kin was acquired by Corus Entertainment in Spring of 2019. For more information please reach out to Kin Partner Enquiries ([email protected]).

About Corus Entertainment Inc.

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with broadly distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, Nick+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.

SOURCE Corus Entertainment Inc.

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Savanah Ebeling, Senior Publicist, Corus Entertainment, 416.479.5392, [email protected]; Stacey Grimshaw, Sr. Publicity Manager, Corus Entertainment, 416.479.6082, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.corusent.com

