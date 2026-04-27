Leading New Zealand wine brand named Official Wine of Canada's premier tennis tournament

TORONTO, April 27, 2026 /CNW/ - This summer, Kim Crawford Wines, the #1 New Zealand wine brand in Canada1, brings its unmistakable Marlborough flavour to a new three-year partnership with Tennis Canada as the Official Wine of the National Bank Open (NBO) presented by Rogers.

KIM CRAWFORD WINES ANNOUNCES THREE-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH TENNIS CANADA AND THE NATIONAL BANK OPEN PRESENTED BY ROGERS (CNW Group/Kim Crawford Wines)

"Kim Crawford has always been about embracing positive energy, authenticity and connection," says Amanda Guarnieri, Canadian Manager for Constellation Brands, Inc. "As tennis continues to grow in popularity as a lifestyle-driven sport, we're excited to bring fans into the world of Club Kim at the National Bank Open, whether they're discovering Kim Crawford for the first time or celebrating their love of wine and tennis together with friends."

The National Bank Open brings the best men's and women's tennis players in the world to Canada, each summer. Like previous years, NBO will take place simultaneously in two cities from August 1 to 13, with the women's competition hosted at Sobeys Stadium in Toronto, and the men's competition hosted at IGA Stadium in Montréal.

"We are delighted to welcome an incredible brand like Kim Crawford to the Tennis Canada and National Bank Open presented by Rogers family," says Gavin Ziv, Chief Executive Officer, Tennis Canada. "Our fans in Toronto and Montreal can look forward to an exceptional experience during our tournaments across multiple activations. The National Bank Open is more than just a tennis tournament, it's the fuel of tennis in Canada and it's multi-year partnerships like this that ensure we can continue to grow and develop our sport across the country."

"I would also like to thank the team at Kim Crawford for their incredible collaboration on this partnership. From the outset, they have been a pleasure to work with and, crucially, have been passionate about how their investment can help grow our sport," says Claude Savard, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, Tennis Canada. "We look forward to working together to bring their brand to life at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers over the next three years. We're sure our fans in both cities will enjoy what is to come."

As part of this partnership, Kim Crawford will have a brand presence across both tournament sites, inviting fans to #BringKim to their NBO experience. Premium activations will include branded lounges, on-site bars and sampling opportunities.

Beyond the tournament grounds, Kim Crawford will also activate the partnership at LCBO and SAQ retail locations across Ontario and Québec through in-store contesting and retail displays that offers fans the chance to win tickets to the tournament this summer.

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ABOUT KIM CRAWFORD WINES

Kim Crawford is one of New Zealand's most dynamic and forward-thinking wine producers. What began in a small cottage in Auckland in 1996 has grown into a globally acclaimed label. We challenge convention, embrace risk, spark new ideas, and celebrate what makes us different.

SOURCE Kim Crawford Wines

MEDIA CONTACT: Lisa Kwong, [email protected]