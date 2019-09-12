Killer Tracks Rebrands as Universal Production Music

"The new brand reaffirms our commitment to creating an unparalleled musical experience made better and simpler with leading technologies," says President Michael Sammis. "Universal Music's brand is globally synonymous with musical excellence and the newly rebranded Universal Production Music is proud to carry that torch as the global leader in production music."

As part of its rebrand and commitment to technology / innovation, Universal Production Music has launched a new website in the U.S., http://www.universalproductionmusic.com/en-us. Using the new theme 'Find Your Anthem,' the site provides intuitive new tools for searching, sharing and collaborating, all of which are designed to help users discover unique tracks to tell their stories and make their projects stand out. New features include (among other things) a "My Account" section that allows users to control access, download tracks, manage licenses and pay invoices.

Drawing on a roster of talent that includes today's hottest composers, producers and artists, the library currently releases more than 30 albums of original music each month. It also offers more than 150 curated playlists organized by theme.

"Customers will gain faster access to tracks, simplified licensing and more great music," notes Vice President of Repertoire Carl Peel. "At the same time, they can still speak directly with our music search specialists for help in finding that perfect track and building playlists. Our licensing experts will continue to provide guidance with questions related to rights and usage."

The Company began rebranding its global libraries under the Universal Production Music brand in 2018. Together with the newly rebranded US company, the global brand now boasts offices in more than 30 countries.

"We look forward to working closely with our colleagues in the U.S. to share insights into emerging musical trends, develop innovative services and pursue co-production ventures," said Jane Carter, Managing Director of Universal Production Music, UK. "Most importantly, our customers will enjoy an even wider selection of premium music to bring their projects to life."

About Universal Production Music

Universal Production Music, a division of Universal Music Publishing Group and Universal Music Group, is the world's leading production music company. Home to an award-winning catalog spanning all genres, moods, emotions and project types, Universal Production Music creates, produces and licenses music for use in film, television, advertising, broadcast and other media.

Universal Production Music has a suite of international production music labels including Abbey Road Masters, Atmosphere Music, Audio Wax, Chronic Trax, ICON Trailer Music, In Reality, Killer Tracks, Network Music, New York Beats, Sonic Beat Records, Vitamin A and many more. For more information visit: www.universalproductionmusic.com/en-us.

