Killam Apartment REIT Announces Voting Results from 2026 Annual Meeting of Unitholders
News provided byKillam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust
May 07, 2026, 16:05 ET
HALIFAX, NS, May 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Killam Apartment REIT (TSX: KMP.UN) ("Killam") today announced the voting results of matters voted on at its annual meeting of unitholders (the "Meeting"), which was held in Halifax on May 7, 2026. The voting results of each of the matters considered at the Meeting are presented below.
1. Election of Trustees
All candidates proposed in the Management Proxy Circular dated March 27, 2026, were elected as trustees. The voting results of the trustees were as follows:
|
Candidate
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Non Vote
|
Philip D. Fraser
|
77,823,123
|
98.09 %
|
1,517,523
|
1.91 %
|
256,813
|
James C. Lawley
|
72,290,389
|
91.11 %
|
7,050,257
|
8.89 %
|
256,813
|
Karine L. MacIndoe
|
73,133,824
|
92.18 %
|
6,206,822
|
7.82 %
|
256,813
|
Laurie M. MacKeigan
|
78,596,086
|
99.06 %
|
744,560
|
0.94 %
|
256,813
|
Doug McGregor
|
76,630,886
|
96.58 %
|
2,709,759
|
3.42 %
|
256,814
|
Robert G. Richardson
|
77,800,202
|
98.06 %
|
1,540,444
|
1.94 %
|
256,813
|
Andrée Savoie
|
78,556,561
|
99.01 %
|
784,084
|
0.99 %
|
256,814
|
Shant Poladian
|
74,954,651
|
94.47 %
|
4,385,993
|
5.53 %
|
256,815
2. Appointment of Auditors
Ernst & Young LLP was reappointed as the auditors of Killam, to hold office until the next annual meeting of unitholders at remuneration to be fixed by the board of trustees. The voting results for the reappointment of the auditors were as follows:
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
75,762,011
|
95.18 %
|
3,835,448
|
4.82 %
3. Executive Compensation Advisory Vote
The non-binding advisory say-on-pay resolution on executive compensation was approved. The voting results for the executive compensation advisory vote were as follows:
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Against
|
% Against
|
Non Vote
|
71,957,553
|
90.69 %
|
7,383,093
|
9.31 %
|
256,813
About Killam Apartment REIT
Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $5.5 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increase earnings from its existing portfolio; 2) expand the portfolio and diversify geographically through accretive acquisitions which target newer properties and through the disposition of non-core assets; and 3) develop high-quality properties in its core markets.
For information, please contact:
Claire Hawksworth, CPA
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
[email protected]
(902) 442-5322
Note: The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.
SOURCE Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust
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