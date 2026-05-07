Killam Apartment REIT Announces Voting Results from 2026 Annual Meeting of Unitholders

HALIFAX, NS, May 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Killam Apartment REIT (TSX: KMP.UN) ("Killam") today announced the voting results of matters voted on at its annual meeting of unitholders (the "Meeting"), which was held in Halifax on May 7, 2026. The voting results of each of the matters considered at the Meeting are presented below.

1. Election of Trustees

All candidates proposed in the Management Proxy Circular dated March 27, 2026, were elected as trustees. The voting results of the trustees were as follows:

Candidate Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Non Vote Philip D. Fraser 77,823,123 98.09 % 1,517,523 1.91 % 256,813 James C. Lawley 72,290,389 91.11 % 7,050,257 8.89 % 256,813 Karine L. MacIndoe 73,133,824 92.18 % 6,206,822 7.82 % 256,813 Laurie M. MacKeigan 78,596,086 99.06 % 744,560 0.94 % 256,813 Doug McGregor 76,630,886 96.58 % 2,709,759 3.42 % 256,814 Robert G. Richardson 77,800,202 98.06 % 1,540,444 1.94 % 256,813 Andrée Savoie 78,556,561 99.01 % 784,084 0.99 % 256,814 Shant Poladian 74,954,651 94.47 % 4,385,993 5.53 % 256,815

2. Appointment of Auditors

Ernst & Young LLP was reappointed as the auditors of Killam, to hold office until the next annual meeting of unitholders at remuneration to be fixed by the board of trustees. The voting results for the reappointment of the auditors were as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld 75,762,011 95.18 % 3,835,448 4.82 %

3. Executive Compensation Advisory Vote

The non-binding advisory say-on-pay resolution on executive compensation was approved. The voting results for the executive compensation advisory vote were as follows:

Votes For % For Votes Against % Against Non Vote 71,957,553 90.69 % 7,383,093 9.31 % 256,813

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $5.5 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increase earnings from its existing portfolio; 2) expand the portfolio and diversify geographically through accretive acquisitions which target newer properties and through the disposition of non-core assets; and 3) develop high-quality properties in its core markets.

For information, please contact:

Claire Hawksworth, CPA

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

[email protected]

(902) 442-5322

Note: The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.

SOURCE Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust