Killam Apartment REIT Announces Voting Results from 2026 Annual Meeting of Unitholders

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Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

May 07, 2026, 16:05 ET

HALIFAX, NS, May 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Killam Apartment REIT (TSX: KMP.UN) ("Killam") today announced the voting results of matters voted on at its annual meeting of unitholders (the "Meeting"), which was held in Halifax on May 7, 2026. The voting results of each of the matters considered at the Meeting are presented below.

1. Election of Trustees

All candidates proposed in the Management Proxy Circular dated March 27, 2026, were elected as trustees. The voting results of the trustees were as follows:

Candidate

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Non Vote

Philip D. Fraser

77,823,123

98.09 %

1,517,523

1.91 %

256,813

James C. Lawley

72,290,389

91.11 %

7,050,257

8.89 %

256,813

Karine L. MacIndoe

73,133,824

92.18 %

6,206,822

7.82 %

256,813

Laurie M. MacKeigan

78,596,086

99.06 %

744,560

0.94 %

256,813

Doug McGregor

76,630,886

96.58 %

2,709,759

3.42 %

256,814

Robert G. Richardson

77,800,202

98.06 %

1,540,444

1.94 %

256,813

Andrée Savoie

78,556,561

99.01 %

784,084

0.99 %

256,814

Shant Poladian

74,954,651

94.47 %

4,385,993

5.53 %

256,815

2. Appointment of Auditors 

Ernst & Young LLP was reappointed as the auditors of Killam, to hold office until the next annual meeting of unitholders at remuneration to be fixed by the board of trustees. The voting results for the reappointment of the auditors were as follows:

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

75,762,011

95.18 %

3,835,448

4.82 %

3. Executive Compensation Advisory Vote

The non-binding advisory say-on-pay resolution on executive compensation was approved. The voting results for the executive compensation advisory vote were as follows:

Votes For

% For

Votes Against

% Against

Non Vote

71,957,553

90.69 %

7,383,093

9.31 %

256,813

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $5.5 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increase earnings from its existing portfolio; 2) expand the portfolio and diversify geographically through accretive acquisitions which target newer properties and through the disposition of non-core assets; and 3) develop high-quality properties in its core markets.

For information, please contact:

Claire Hawksworth, CPA
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
[email protected]
(902) 442-5322

Note: The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.

SOURCE Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

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Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust