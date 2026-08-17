Killam Apartment REIT Announces August 2026 Distribution

HALIFAX, NS, Aug. 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- Killam Apartment REIT (TSX: KMP.UN) is pleased to announce its August 2026 monthly distribution. The distribution of $0.06 per unit will be paid on September 15, 2026, to unitholders of record on August 31, 2026.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $5.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increase earnings from its existing portfolio; 2) expand the portfolio and diversify geographically through accretive acquisitions that target newer properties and through the disposition of non-core assets; and 3) develop high-quality properties in its core markets.

For information, please contact:

Claire Hawksworth, CPA

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

[email protected]

(902) 442-5322

Note: The Toronto Stock Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.

SOURCE Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust