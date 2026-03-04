KidSport's MOVE430 Challenge Returns April 1 to Support Local Chapters Across Canada

6th annual virtual event supports KidSport chapters across Canada

WINNIPEG, MB, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ - KidSport's annual MOVE430 Challenge is back for 2026 and kicks off April 1st. This fun, virtual event challenges participants to move for at least 30 minutes each day for 30 consecutive days in April all to support their local KidSport chapter.

Participants are encouraged to enter their daily activity into an online tracker and are rewarded with a chance to win prizes if they complete and record their activity for the full 30 days. This year early bird registrants will have a chance to win a $500 Door Dash gift card if they register before March 15. Prizes during the campaign have been donated by Under Armour and include $25 daily, $250 weekly, and a $1,000 grand prize gift cards.

First piloted by the KidSport Langley chapter in 2021, the challenge expanded province-wide in British Columbia in 2022, and this year has expanded into including Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, Manitoba, Alberta and Quebec.

"Let's get moving Canada! The MOVE430 Challenge is back and bigger than ever this year. By participating you will support your local KidSport chapter to help us meet the growing demand we are seeing across Canada" says, KidSport Canada CEO, Greg Ingalls. "You can join the challenge as an individual or get your friends and family together to participate as a team. What a great way to commit to your own health and support KidSport in your community"

Registration is $30 which goes toward supporting a KidSport chapter of your choice to help fund grants to pay for sport registration fees for kids facing financial barriers. Participants are also encouraged to fundraise by soliciting support from friends and family throughout the challenge.

Registration for the 2026 MOVE430 Challenge is already underway and closes April 1st. Participants can register online or find more details at kidsportcanada.ca/move430 and follow @move430challenge on Instagram for the latest event updates.

About KidSport Canada

KidSport is a national not-for-profit organization that helps remove financial barriers preventing kids from playing sport by providing assistance for registration fees and equipment for children 18 and under. Through a confidential application process, grants are provided so more kids can play a season of sport. Learn more at KidSportCanada.ca or join the conversation on X @KidSport , Facebook.com/KidSportCanada , and Instagram.com/kidsport.canada .

