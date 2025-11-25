KidSport Kicks Off 14th Give the Gift of Sport Campaign

Organization targets $1M to help kids get off the sidelines in 2026.

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - KidSport is proud to announce the launch of the 14th annual Give the Gift of Sport campaign, running nationwide from November 24, 2025, to January 4, 2026. Supported by all 176 KidSport community chapters, the campaign encourages Canadians to make a meaningful difference this holiday season by helping break down financial barriers for children seeking to play organized sport in 2026.

This year, KidSport aims once again to raise $1 million through the generous support of donors and corporate partners.

Give the Gift of Sport campaign runs nationwide from November 24, 2025, to January 4, 2026 (CNW Group/KidSport Canada)

"At KidSport, we envision a Canada where all children have the opportunity to participate in sport," said Greg Ingalls, CEO of KidSport Canada. "We believe sport is a powerful tool for social development--one that teaches life lessons and can change the course of a child's life. Your support of our Give the Gift of Sport campaign is an investment in the future of children in your community."

In 2024, the Give the Gift of Sport campaign exceeded its $1 million goal and raised an incredible $1,457,760. With an average donation of $300 covering the cost of one child's season of sport, every contribution has a lasting impact well beyond the holiday season.

The 2024 calendar year marked another record-breaking year for KidSport, with $15 million raised and over 40,000 children supported across the country. This year, KidSport invites Canadians to once again "Give the Gift of Sport" and help make #EveryPlayCount for Canadian kids nationwide.

To learn more or make a donation to your local KidSport chapter, visit KidSportCanada.ca/GiftofSport - So ALL Kids Can Play!

About KidSport

KidSport is a national not-for-profit organization that removes financial barriers preventing children aged 18 and under from participating in organized sport. Through a confidential application process, grants are provided to cover sport registration fees and equipment costs, ensuring every child has the chance to play. Join the holiday conversation on X @KidSport and #GiftofSport, Facebook.com/KidSportCanada, Instagram.com/kidsport.canada or visit KidSportCanada.ca/GiftofSport.

SOURCE KidSport Canada

Media Contact: Lauren Maharaj, Communications and Development Manager, Email: [email protected] | Phone: 587-434-5428