Kiaro Announces Exclusive Wholesale Distribution Agreement with Matica Enterprises in Saskatchewan

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Kiaro Holdings Corp. (TSXV: KO) ("Kiaro" or the "Company"), an omni-channel cannabis retailer and distributor, is pleased to announce that the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, National Cannabis Distribution ("NCD"), has entered into an Exclusive Reseller Agreement with RoyalMax Biotechnology Canada Inc. d.b.a. West Island Culture ("West Island"), to distribute Non-Medical Cannabis in Saskatchewan. West Island is a subsidiary of Matica Enterprises Inc. (MMJ – CSE) (39N – Frankfurt) (MMJFF – OTC) ("Matica"). West Island has delivered its first order to NCD for distribution to their retail network.

"We are very pleased to be working with an organization such as NCD. Matica is working to further expand our distribution network and introduce more consumers to our brands of craft cannabis," stated Matica CEO, Boris Ziger. "Our premium OUESTTM and our CITOYENTM brands have been well received in Saskatchewan and elsewhere."

Brent McFadzen, General Manager of NCD added, "NCD is excited to partner with Matica, as we prepare to launch the RoyalMax portfolio within the Saskatchewan market and continue to provide high quality cannabis products to our serviced retailers."

National Cannabis Distribution Inc. (NCD) is a division of Kiaro Holding Corp. (TSXV:KO) and is a leading wholesaler in the province of Saskatchewan, the only vertically integrated province in the Canadian cannabis market. NCD claims over two-thirds of the market share in Saskatchewan and continues to build a solid portfolio of products with a commitment to providing craft, artisan, and boutique licensed producers a proven path to market within Saskatchewan. With multiple exclusive distribution partnerships in Saskatchewan and strategic feature planning, NCD has positioned itself as a leader within the cannabis supply community.

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Kiaro is an independent, omni-channel cannabis retailer and distributor. Through existing storefronts across British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Ontario, a wholesale distribution division servicing Saskatchewan, ecommerce sites in Canada, the US and Australia, and plans for continued national expansion, Kiaro is driven to introduce new and experienced consumers to a lifelong exploration of cannabis. With more than 50 years of collective retail-focused experience, Kiaro's leadership team has a proven track record of growing retail brands across North America and plans to open multiple retail locations nationwide over the coming years.

Matica is a multi-faceted, innovative company in the Quebec cannabis space. Its subsidiary, West Island Culture is a Dorval, Quebec based Health Canada Licence Holder with standard cultivation licence, standard processing, medical sales and sales licences. MaAbout tica continues to work with Yunify Natural Technologies, a Quebec based health and personal care research and innovation company to develop proprietary products for Matica and West Island, including topicals and ionic mists. Through its acquisition of Trichome Treats, an award winning chocolatier, Matica and West island intend on introducing edibles into the West Island product mix. For more information on Matica Enterprises please visit the website at: www.maticaenterprises.com. For More information on our cannabis brands please visit go-ouest.ca and citoyencannabis.ca

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, costs, objectives or performance of Kiaro, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: completion of the Transaction and regulatory and other applicable approvals, proposed retail expansion plans and management's ability to execute on same, overall growth of the Canadian cannabis market and retail opportunities, the integration and financial projections of combined retail portfolio, the award of new operating permits and licenses in various jurisdictions, and the timing and amount of any dispositions of the Company's common shares. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond Kiaro's control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described in the Kiaro Filing Statement dated September 29, 2020, a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Furthermore, any forward looking information with respect to future expansion plans is subject to the qualification that management of Kiaro may decide, and the assumptions that any construction or conversion would not be cost prohibitive, required permits will be obtained and the labour, materials and equipment necessary to complete such construction or conversion will be available. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Kiaro does not intend, nor undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

