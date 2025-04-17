Keypoint Intelligence Welcomes Back Industry Veteran Marc Mascara to Lead Labels & Packaging Practice

FAIRFIELD, N.J., April 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- Keypoint Intelligence is pleased to announce the return of Marc Mascara as Principal Analyst for its expanding Labels & Packaging (L&P) business. In this role, Mascara will work closely with Jeff Wettersten, Vice President of L&P, to support the company's strategic growth and leadership in this critical segment.

Mascara brings a deep understanding of the production print and packaging industry and a strong familiarity with Keypoint Intelligence's offerings. During his previous tenure with the company, he played a key role in the development of its Color Digital Labels & Packaging service. His return marks a renewed focus on delivering value and innovation to clients operating in this high-growth market.

"We are thrilled to welcome Marc back to Keypoint Intelligence," said Charles Lissenburg, Director of European Sales and Production Services. "His experience, industry insights, and strategic perspective will be invaluable as we continue to build momentum in the Labels & Packaging space."

Prior to rejoining Keypoint Intelligence, Mascara held senior management positions at Canon, Eastman Kodak, EFI, and Creo/Scitex, where he led growth and product innovation across various segments of the production print market. His expertise and industry relationships make him a key addition to the team.

"I'm truly excited to return," said Marc Mascara. "Labels & Packaging is one of the most dynamic and rapidly evolving sectors in print. I look forward to working with Jeff and the broader team to explore new opportunities and deliver greater value to our clients."

With Marc Mascara's return, Keypoint Intelligence is further strengthening its analytical and consulting capabilities within the Labels & Packaging sector. His leadership will support the delivery of advanced market insights, competitive benchmarking, and technology evaluations to help industry professionals and decision-makers make informed, data-driven decisions.

About Keypoint Intelligence

For over 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience.

