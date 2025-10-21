Keypoint Intelligence and 42 Technology Partner to Accelerate Innovation in Print and Packaging

FAIRFIELD, N.J. and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Oct. 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- Keypoint Intelligence, a trusted market research and advisory firm for the print and imaging industry, and 42 Technology (42T), a leading product innovation and engineering consultancy, have announced a strategic partnership designed to help companies bring breakthrough technologies to market faster, especially in digital print, inkjet, and packaging.

This alliance bridges the gap between cutting-edge engineering and real-world market deployment. It offers a consultative, go-to-market approach for OEMs, materials suppliers, and converters developing new print systems, workflows, and applications.

The print industry is urgently looking for more sustainable solutions, faster turnaround times, and digital flexibility. Yet many potentially disruptive innovations stall before getting to market because of scale-up risks, drying limitations, or unclear positioning.

The new partnership between 42T and Keypoint Intelligence has been designed to tackle this by helping companies bring new products to market with greater confidence: from feasibility to pilot through to full rollout. The collaboration combines 42T's engineering and technology development expertise with Keypoint Intelligence's market insight and industry reach, while building on 42T's extensive track record in the print and packaging sectors.

The range of services offered will include rapid technology validation and prototyping; commercial modelling and competitive analysis; GTM strategy and segmentation; and access to real-world customer feedback and market insights.

"This partnership is all about helping clients move faster with less risk," said Dr. Peter Brown, Chief Commercial Officer at 42 Technology. "By combining deep engineering with go-to-market clarity, we're making it easier for great ideas to become commercial reality."

Anthony Sci, President & CEO of Keypoint Intelligence, added: "Together, we're giving the industry a powerful new way to develop, position, and launch transformative technologies, especially as inkjet expands into new territories."

One of the most promising developments 42T brings to the table is its revolutionary RF Drying (radio frequency dielectric drying) technology for aqueous inkjet printing.

Unlike traditional hot-air or IR drying, RF Drying delivers more efficient drying (up to 75% energy efficiency); compatibility with thin plastic film substrates potentially opening up new markets for aqueous inks; and color-independent drying so black and yellow inks are dried at the same rate.

This opens new possibilities for water-based inks in flexible packaging, labels, and industrial print, addressing one of the key barriers to broader adoption.

About Keypoint Intelligence

For over 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience.

About 42 Technology

42 Technology is a product design and technology innovation consultancy based near Cambridge, UK. For over 25 years, we have helped our clients to solve complex engineering problems and develop innovative new products across the consumer, industrial (including transport and energy), and healthcare & life sciences sectors. Our client list includes many world-leading consumer and industrial brands such as JDE, Kimberly-Clark, Linde, Mondelēz, WD-40 and Xaar.

