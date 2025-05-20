Keypoint Intelligence Forecasts Steady Growth of Digital Printing Across Packaging Segments

FAIRFIELD, N.J., May 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- Keypoint Intelligence has released new forecasts analyzing digital printing trends in four key packaging markets: corrugated packaging, flexible packaging, folding cartons, and narrow web labels. The findings show that while digital printing still accounts for a small portion of total production, adoption is expanding as packaging needs evolve.

In corrugated packaging, digital output is expected to increase over the next several years, driven by high-volume single pass presses and growing interest from larger converters. Flexible packaging is seeing gradual progress, especially in regions like Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where press placements are increasing and more converters are experimenting with digital options alongside traditional methods.

The folding carton market is showing renewed interest as a result of improvements in B1 format presses, which better match the needs of high-speed operations. Many converters are monitoring developments in solutions that align with existing finishing processes. Meanwhile, the narrow web labels segment remains the most developed for digital print, with hybrid presses gaining ground as converters look for flexibility and faster turnaround.

Across all segments, changes in customer expectations, regulations, and production requirements are prompting a shift in how packaging is designed and produced. More companies are looking for ways to respond faster to orders, reduce waste, and handle shorter production runs efficiently—areas where digital printing is especially well suited.

"Digital printing in packaging is no longer just a specialty—it's becoming a practical choice for more converters," said Jeff Wettersten, Vice President of Packaging at Keypoint Intelligence. "Each segment is moving forward at its own pace, but the direction is clear. Companies are finding value in the speed, flexibility, and responsiveness that digital can bring to their operations."

The forecasts include data on press placements, installed base growth, and projected output across global regions. Based on interviews with manufacturers, packaging companies, and industry experts, the reports provide a clear view of where the market is today and where it's heading over the next few years.

