Keyera To Host 2022 Investor Day

Mar 15, 2022, 17:00 ET
CALGARY, AB, March 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Keyera Corporation (TSX: KEY) announces it will host a virtual investor day on March 29, 2022. At the event, members of the senior management team will share details on the company's strategic and financial priorities which will enable the continued creation of long-term value for all stakeholders.
Time: 8:00 a.m. MT (10:00 a.m. ET or 15:00 GMT London)
Webcast Registration: Link
The presentation and webcast will be made available immediately following the event at https://www.keyera.com/investors/events-and-presentations/.
About Keyera Corp.
Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) operates an integrated Canadian-based energy infrastructure business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering energy solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.
Additional Information
For more information, please visit our website at www.keyera.com or contact:
Dan Cuthbertson, Director, Investor Relations
Calvin Locke, Manager, Investor Relations
Rahul Pandey, Senior Advisor, Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]
Telephone: 403.205.7670
Toll free: 888.699.4853
SOURCE Keyera Corp.
