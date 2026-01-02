Keyera Appoints New Director to its Board

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) ("Keyera") announced today the appointment of Renee Zemljak to Keyera's Board of Directors effective January 1, 2026.

Ms. Zemljak brings more than 30 years of energy industry experience as a well-recognized executive with a long history of value creation in the North American energy industry. Most recently, she served as Executive Vice President, Midstream, Marketing & Fundamentals at Ovintiv (formerly Encana), where her deep understanding of global energy markets, commodity risk management, midstream infrastructure development, and government relations became a cornerstone of the company's strategy. As an executive at both NYSE and TSX-listed energy companies, her tenure has been marked by strategic company transformations, portfolio optimization through significant mergers and acquisitions, a disciplined capital allocation approach, sophisticated risk management, deep organizational realignment, reshaping company culture, and successful rebranding initiatives.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are very pleased to welcome Renee to the Keyera Board," said Board Chair Jim Bertram. "She has deep commercial expertise across North American energy markets and a strong track record of leadership and value creation. She will be an excellent addition to our Board."

For Ms. Zemljak's full biography and further information on Keyera's Board of Directors, please visit www.keyera.com

About Keyera Corp.

Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) operates an integrated Canadian-based energy infrastructure business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering energy solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage, and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.

