Keyera Shows Emissions Reduction Progress of 12% in 2021 ESG Report

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) ("Keyera") announced today the release of its 2021 environmental, social and governance (ESG) report. This report further demonstrates the company's efforts to provide transparency regarding its continued strong environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and corporate governance as it continues to meet the growing demand for responsibly-produced energy.

"Advancing Keyera's ESG performance is critical to our success – it helps us unlock opportunities, manage risk, and become a more profitable and resilient organization over the long-term," said Dean Setoguchi, Keyera's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We remain committed to being a sustainable business - focused on human, environmental and financial implications. As a natural gas-based business, we play a critical role in providing safe, dependable, and sustainable energy solutions."

ESG report highlights:

Keyera has made significant progress in delivering its ESG commitments by building on its robust corporate governance, setting and progressing concrete greenhouse gas targets, and leveraging its strength in industry collaboration.

Environment:

Reduced emissions intensity by approximately 12 per cent since 2019, driven primarily by completion of optimization efforts in its Gathering & Processing business and investments in operational and emissions efficiencies. This is in alignment with Keyera's targets to reduce GHG intensity of 25 per cent by 2025 and 50 per cent by 2035.

Advanced a low-carbon hub strategy in the Alberta Industrial Heartland through innovative commercial relationships with multi-national industry partners. The low-carbon hub strategy would support reduction of Keyera's emissions and provide cost-competitive decarbonization services to its customers.

Social:

Made strong advances in gender equity by achieving 50 per cent gender parity on its senior executive team in 2022.

Initiated the development of an Indigenous Reconciliation Action Plan, utilizing external practitioners and input from Indigenous advisors.

Contracted 60 Indigenous-owned or affiliated businesses for the KAPS Pipeline project, totaling $114 million of construction services contracts.

Governance:

Created a new Governance & Sustainability Committee of Keyera's Board of Directors to enhance oversight of ESG matters.

Achieved 36 per cent female representation on the Board in 2022.

Looking ahead, Keyera will continue to generate long-term shareholder value while maintaining focus on its energy transition strategy, meaningfully contributing to Indigenous Reconciliation, and advancing a culture committed to its people and continuous improvement.

The full ESG report is available as a downloadable PDF: Sustainability | Keyera Corp.

Keyera is committed to providing stakeholders with transparent, decision useful ESG disclosures and this report aligns to the SASB Standards and guidance from the International Petroleum Industry Environmental Conservation Association (IPIECA).

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY) operates an integrated Canadian-based energy infrastructure business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering energy solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage, and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.

