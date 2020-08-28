Keyera's Unplanned Outage at Wapiti Gas Plant

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) ("Keyera") has had an unplanned outage at its Wapiti gas plant that began on August 17, 2020 due to a failure of the waste heat recovery system. Keyera is investigating the root cause of the outage, as well as assessing its anticipated duration and corresponding cost of repair.

"Keyera takes great pride in being a reliable service provider, as demonstrated by our strong track record of operating our facilities at over 98% reliability last year," said David Smith, Keyera's Chief Executive Officer. "We recognize the importance of the Wapiti gas plant to our customers and are committed to safely and efficiently bringing the plant back on line as soon as possible."

ABOUT KEYERA CORP.

Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY) operates an integrated Canadian-based energy infrastructure business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering energy solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

For more information about Keyera Corp., please visit our website at www.keyera.com or contact:

Lavonne Zdunich, Director, Investor Relations

Calvin Locke, Manager, Investor Relations

Beata Graham, Senior Analyst, Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 403.205.7670

Toll free: 888.699.4853

SOURCE Keyera Corp.

Related Links

http://www.keyera.com

