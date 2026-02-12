Keyera Announces 2025 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) ("Keyera") announced its fourth quarter and year-end financial results today, the highlights of which are included in this news release. To view Management's Discussion and Analysis (the "MD&A") and financial statements, visit either Keyera's website or its filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

"2025 was a transformational year for Keyera as we meaningfully advanced our strategy to strengthen and extend our integrated NGL value chain," said Dean Setoguchi, President and CEO. "We achieved this through the sanctioning of three major growth projects, a strategic tuck-in acquisition in Gathering and Processing, and the transformational acquisition of Plains' Canadian NGL business, all while delivering record annual fee-based segment margin contributions. Upon closing, the acquisition of Plains' Canadian NGL business will expand our national platform, brings critical Canadian energy infrastructure under Canadian ownership, and strengthens our ability to reinvest in Canada while delivering greater reliability, competitiveness, and value for customers across the country. Looking ahead, our focus is on safe and successful execution of our growth program and, following completion of the transaction, the integration of Plains to unlock synergies and drive long-term shareholder value."

Fourth Quarter and Year-End Highlights

Financial Results Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization 1 ("adjusted EBITDA") for the quarter were $301 million (Q4 2024 – $313 million) and $1.13 billion for the full year (2024 – $1.28 billion). Excluding transaction costs related to the Plains acquisition, adjusted EBITDA would have been $313 million for the fourth quarter, and $1.16 billion for the full year. These results reflect increased year-over-year contributions from the Gathering and Processing and Liquids Infrastructure segments which were more than offset by lower Marketing segment contributions. Distributable cash flow 1 ("DCF") for the quarter was $206 million or $0.90 per share (Q4 2024 – $168 million or $0.73 per share) and $735 million or $3.21 per share for the full year (2024 - $771 million or $3.36 per share). Excluding transaction costs, DCF would have been $224 million or $0.98 per share for the quarter, and $767 million or $3.35 per share for the full year. Net earnings for the quarter were $90 million (Q4 2024 – $89 million) and $432 million for the full year (2024 – $487 million).

Record Annual Fee-For-Service Realized Margin 1 Driven by the Continued Filling of Available Capacity The Gathering and Processing segment generated quarterly realized margin¹ of $106 million (Q4 2024 – $107 million) and a record $439 million for the full year (2024 – $413 million). Results were driven primarily by increased throughput at the Wapiti and Simonette gas plants as contracted volumes continued to ramp up. The Liquids Infrastructure segment achieved quarterly realized margin¹ of $150 million (Q4 2024 – $153 million) and a record $593 million for the full year (2024 – $558 million). Performance was driven primarily by higher contracted volumes through Keyera's condensate system and the KAPS pipeline.

Marketing Segment Results The Marketing segment recorded realized margin¹ of $89 million for the quarter (Q4 2024 – $99 million) and $300 million for the full year (2024 - $485 million). Results mainly reflected lower iso-octane prices and volumes sold, generally weaker commodity prices, and reduced contribution from blending activities.

The company ended the quarter with net debt to adjusted EBITDA² of 1.8 times, which reflects the temporary benefit of the hybrid issuance proceeds generated in Q3 of 2025. This is below the company's long-term target range of 2.5 to 3.0 times.

– The company ended the quarter with net debt to adjusted EBITDA² of 1.8 times, which reflects the temporary benefit of the hybrid issuance proceeds generated in Q3 of 2025. This is below the company's long-term target range of 2.5 to 3.0 times. Progressing the Plains Acquisition – All required regulatory reviews and approval processes are advancing as expected, and the transaction is expected to close around the end of the first quarter of 2026, subject to the satisfaction of the final conditions to closing.

During the quarter the company completed a strategic acquisition of a 50.1% working interest in two gas plants and associated infrastructure in the Simonette area from a privately held company for approximately $200 million in cash. The investment delivers immediate cash flow, generates strong returns on capital, and secures additional long-term volumes for the North Region and other downstream integrated assets, driving further value creation. The transaction also unlocks potential follow-on growth opportunities in the area.

– During the quarter the company completed a strategic acquisition of a 50.1% working interest in two gas plants and associated infrastructure in the Simonette area from a privately held company for approximately $200 million in cash. The investment delivers immediate cash flow, generates strong returns on capital, and secures additional long-term volumes for the North Region and other downstream integrated assets, driving further value creation. The transaction also unlocks potential follow-on growth opportunities in the area. Sale of Wildhorse Terminal – In early 2026, Keyera completed the sale of its interest in the non-core Wildhorse Terminal in Oklahoma to a subsidiary of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. for approximately USD $65 million. The proceeds from the sale will be reflected through closing price adjustments related to the acquisition of Plains' Canadian NGL business. The transaction is consistent with Keyera's strategy to optimize its asset base and recycle capital into higher-return opportunities.

Growth Projects Progressing on Time and On Budget

Over the quarter, Keyera's major projects under construction progressed well. All projects remain on track to be delivered on time and on budget:

KFS Frac II Debottleneck – Detailed engineering was completed, with delivery of major equipment underway, and fabrication continuing to progress. The 8,000 barrel per day project is expected to be in-service by the middle of this year for approximately $85 million.

– Detailed engineering was completed, with delivery of major equipment underway, and fabrication continuing to progress. The 8,000 barrel per day project is expected to be in-service by the middle of this year for approximately $85 million. KFS Frac III Expansion – Early works construction was completed while detailed engineering and procurement activities continued to progress. The 47,000-barrel-per-day project, which includes additional egress investments at the KFS complex, remains on schedule for in-service in mid-2028 and on budget with an estimated net cost of approximately $490 million.

– Early works construction was completed while detailed engineering and procurement activities continued to progress. The 47,000-barrel-per-day project, which includes additional egress investments at the KFS complex, remains on schedule for in-service in mid-2028 and on budget with an estimated net cost of approximately $490 million. KAPS Zone 4 – Detailed engineering and early field activities continued to progress. The 85-kilometre pipeline extension from Pipestone to Gordondale remains on track for in-service in mid-2027 and on budget, with a net cost to Keyera of approximately $220 million.

2025 Guidance Results

Marketing segment realized margin 1 in 2025 was $300 million, at the top end of the latest guidance range of $280 million and $300 million.

in 2025 was $300 million, at the top end of the latest guidance range of $280 million and $300 million. Growth capital expenditures in 2025 were $222 million, within the latest guidance of $220 million and $240 million.

Maintenance capital expenditures were $61 million, within the latest guidance of $60 million to $70 million.

Cash taxes for the year were $83 million, below the latest guidance of $90 million to $100 million.

2026 Stand-alone Guidance (Pre-Plains Closing)

Keyera is providing a summary of its 2026 stand-alone guidance ahead of the closing of the Plains acquisition.

On January 19, 2026, Keyera announced an extended unplanned outage at the Alberta Envirofuels Facility ("AEF") to address a component failure involving long-life equipment that had been replaced approximately three years ago as part of the facility's ongoing maintenance and reliability programs. An investigation into the cause of the early equipment failure is ongoing. Based on the expected timing required to fabricate, deliver, and install replacement components, AEF is currently expected to return to service in May 2026. During the outage period, Keyera plans to complete the previously scheduled six-week major turnaround originally planned for fall 2026, eliminating the need for a separate shutdown later in the year. The guidance summarized below includes the previously announced impacts of the extended unplanned outage.

Consistent with prior years, Marketing segment realized margin 1 guidance will be provided with first quarter results in mid-May, following the conclusion of the NGL contracting season. As previously disclosed, this guidance will reflect the approximately $110 million expected impact associated with the unplanned AEF outage.

guidance will be provided with first quarter results in mid-May, following the conclusion of the NGL contracting season. As previously disclosed, this guidance will reflect the approximately $110 million expected impact associated with the unplanned AEF outage. 2026 growth capital expenditures are reaffirmed to range between $400 million and $475 million.

As previously announced, maintenance capital expenditures are expected to range between $140 million and $160 million, reflecting an increase from the prior range of $130 million to $150 million.

As previously announced, cash taxes are expected to decrease by approximately $30 million as a result of the AEF outage and are expected to range between $60 million and $70 million on a stand-alone basis.

Leadership Update

As Keyera prepares for the closing of the Plains acquisition, the Company has reorganized its leadership reporting structure to better position the business for its next phase of growth. The updated structure is designed to drive competitiveness across Keyera's integrated platform by strengthening accountability, improving coordination across business units, and enhancing the Company's ability to execute efficiently.

Under the new structure, Brad Slessor has been appointed Senior Vice President, G&P & NGL Pipelines Business Unit, with responsibility for gas gathering and processing operations and NGL pipeline assets. Brad was previously Vice President, G&P & KAPS Business Development and has been promoted to the role.

Jamie Urquhart will assume the role of Senior Vice President, Liquids Business Unit, overseeing Keyera's liquids infrastructure assets, including fractionation, storage, and terminals, and the Company's Marketing business.

Following the implementation of the updated leadership structure, Jarrod Beztilny, Senior Vice President, Operations and Engineering, has decided to voluntarily depart the Company to pursue other interests.

"This organizational structure strengthens our ability to compete and execute as we continue to grow and integrate the business," said Dean Setoguchi, President and Chief Executive Officer. "I would like to congratulate Brad on his promotion and expanded responsibilities. On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire Keyera team, I also want to thank Jarrod for his contributions to the Company."

These changes are effective February 2, 2026.

Summary of Key Measures Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, (Thousands of Canadian dollars, except where noted) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net earnings 90,266 88,906 432,335 486,628 Per share ($/share) – basic 0.39 0.39 1.89 2.12 Cash flow from operating activities 290,071 316,431 774,539 1,265,788 Funds from operations1 234,485 227,274 853,617 962,438 Distributable cash flow1 205,547 168,301 735,157 770,914 Per share ($/share)1 0.90 0.73 3.21 3.36 Distributable cash flow1 (adjusted for acquisition-related items) 224,287 168,301 767,153 770,914 Per share ($/share)1 0.98 0.73 3.35 3.36 Dividends declared 123,813 119,160 485,945 467,473 Per share ($/share) 0.54 0.52 2.12 2.04 Payout ratio %1 60 % 71 % 66 % 61 % Payout ratio %1 (adjusted for acquisition-related items) 55 % 71 % 63 % 61 % Adjusted EBITDA1 300,918 312,732 1,131,472 1,275,275 Adjusted EBITDA1 (adjusted for acquisition-related items) 312,675 312,732 1,160,444 1,275,275 Operating margin 345,913 307,295 1,381,111 1,385,601 Realized margin1 345,317 359,189 1,332,852 1,454,867 Gathering and Processing







Operating margin 100,691 107,834 434,090 412,600 Realized margin1 106,280 107,303 439,377 412,718 Gross processing throughput3 (MMcf/d) 1,533 1,532 1,550 1,492 Net processing throughput3 (MMcf/d) 1,393 1,380 1,412 1,324 Liquids Infrastructure







Operating margin 147,980 154,295 592,355 557,021 Realized margin1 150,338 152,576 593,295 557,590 Gross processing throughput4 (Mbbl/d) 185 187 175 176 Net processing throughput4 (Mbbl/d) 106 102 101 97 AEF iso-octane production volumes (Mbbl/d) 12 15 12 13 Marketing







Operating margin 97,308 45,264 354,914 416,129 Realized margin1 88,765 99,408 300,428 484,708 Inventory value 206,491 270,225 206,491 270,225 Sales volumes (Bbl/d) 248,600 243,500 224,300 207,500 Acquisitions 200,000 -- 212,567 -- Growth capital expenditures 108,768 48,580 221,599 115,985 Maintenance capital expenditures 12,532 44,435 60,925 136,340 Total capital expenditures 321,300 93,015 495,091 252,325 Weighted average number of shares outstanding – basic and diluted 229,283 229,153 229,205 229,153 As at December 31,



2025 2024 Long-term debt5



5,917,088 3,379,498 Credit facility



-- -- Working capital (surplus) deficit (current assets less current liabilities)

(2,288,319) 60,930 Net debt



3,628,769 3,440,428 Common shares outstanding – end of period



229,283 229,153















CEO's Message to Shareholders

Delivering a stronger, more integrated platform for long-term growth. 2025 was a transformational year for Keyera as we delivered on our strategy and continued to strengthen our integrated value chain with a clear focus on enhancing the competitiveness of our business. I am very proud of what our team accomplished during the year, including filling available capacity across our asset base to deliver record annual fee-based EBITDA, advancing a disciplined portfolio of capital-efficient growth projects, and taking important steps to further expand and integrate our system. Together, these actions position Keyera for sustained, long-term growth and our ability to compete across the value chain.

Disciplined execution and building a stronger Canadian energy system. Execution remains at the core of our strategy. We are making strong progress on three highly strategic growth projects currently under construction, while also preparing for the post-closing integration of Plains' Canadian NGL business. Across these initiatives, our focus is consistent: safe and reliable operations, disciplined capital deployment, and efficient project execution. The addition of Plains' Canadian NGL business is expected to further strengthen our integrated platform, enhancing connectivity, improving operational efficiency, and expanding market access for our customers. The transaction also establishes a fully integrated, cross-Canada NGL system under Canadian ownership, strengthening energy security, supporting long-term competitiveness, and enabling the reinvestment of cash flows back into the Canadian economy. We look forward to welcoming new colleagues and combining their experience with Keyera's capabilities as we continue to advance our strategy.

Active portfolio management to drive value. We continue to actively manage our portfolio to strengthen our integrated footprint and enhance returns. During the year, we expanded our presence in the Simonette area through the acquisition of a working interest in two gas plants, immediately adding cash flow secured by long-term commitments and further supporting utilization across our downstream assets. At the same time, we divested our interest in the non-core Wildhorse terminal in Oklahoma. Together, these actions reflect our ongoing focus on optimizing our asset base and redeploying capital toward higher-return opportunities aligned with our integrated strategy.

Positioned to grow with a resilient Western Canada basin. Keyera's long-term growth continues to be underpinned by one of the most competitive and resilient energy basins in the world. Western Canada benefits from low-cost, long-life production and improving access to global markets. With an increasingly constructive policy environment, our integrated infrastructure, disciplined approach to investment, and focus on reliability and efficiency, Keyera plays an important role in supporting a more competitive Canadian energy industry. Our strong financial position and customer-focused approach position the Company well to continue creating long-term value for customers and shareholders.

On behalf of the Board of Directors and management team, I would like to thank our employees, customers, shareholders, Indigenous rights holders, and other stakeholders for their continued support. Together, we will continue to build on our momentum and advance Keyera's role in supporting Canada's energy future.

Dean Setoguchi

President and Chief Executive Officer

Keyera Corp.

Notes:



1 Keyera uses certain non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") and other financial measures such as EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, funds from operations, distributable cash flow, distributable cash flow per share, payout ratio, realized margin, fee-for-service realized margin and compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") for fee-based adjusted EBITDA. Since these measures are not standard measures under GAAP, they may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other entities. For additional information, and where applicable, for a reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, refer to the section of this news release titled "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures". For the assumptions associated with the base realized margin guidance for the Marketing segment, refer to the sections titled "Segmented Results of Operations: Marketing", "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" and "Forward-Looking Statements" of Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ended December 31, 2025.



2 Ratio is calculated in accordance with the covenant test calculations related to the company's credit facility and senior note agreements and excludes hybrid notes.



3 Includes gas volumes and the conversion of liquids volumes handled through the processing facilities to a gas volume equivalent. Net processing throughput refers to Keyera's share of raw gas processed at its processing facilities.



4 Fractionation throughput in the Liquids Infrastructure segment is the aggregation of volumes processed through the fractionators and the de-ethanizers at the Keyera and Dow Fort Saskatchewan facilities.



5 Long-term debt includes the total value of Keyera's hybrid notes which receive 50% equity treatment by Keyera's rating agencies. The hybrid notes are also excluded from Keyera's covenant test calculations related to the company's credit facility and senior note agreements.

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

This news release refers to certain financial and other measures that are not determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Measures such as funds from operations, distributable cash flow, distributable cash flow per share, payout ratio, realized margin, fee-for-service realized margin, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") for fee-based adjusted EBITDA are not standard measures under GAAP or are supplementary financial measures, and as a result, may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other entities. Management believes that these non-GAAP and other financial measures facilitate the understanding of Keyera's results of operations, leverage, liquidity and financial position. These measures do not have any standardized meaning under GAAP and therefore, should not be considered in isolation, or used in substitution for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. For additional information on these non-GAAP and other financial measures, including reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for Keyera's historical non-GAAP financial measures, refer below and to Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended December 31, 2025, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and Keyera's website at www.keyera.com . Specifically, refer to the sections of the MD&A titled, "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures", "Forward-Looking Statements", "Segmented Results of Operations", "Dividends: Funds from Operations, Distributable Cash Flow and Payout Ratio", and "EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA".

Funds from Operations and Distributable Cash Flow ("DCF")

Funds from operations is defined as cash flow from operating activities adjusted for changes in non-cash working capital. This measure is used to assess the level of cash flow generated from operating activities excluding the effect of changes in non-cash working capital, as they are primarily the result of seasonal fluctuations in product inventories or other temporary changes. Funds from operations is also a valuable measure that allows investors to compare Keyera with other infrastructure companies within the oil and gas industry.

Distributable cash flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities adjusted for changes in non-cash working capital, inventory write-downs, maintenance capital expenditures, lease payments, including the periodic costs related to prepaid leases, and common shares issued from treasury to settle LTIP expense. Distributable cash flow per share is defined as distributable cash flow divided by weighted average number of shares outstanding – basic. Distributable cash flow is used to assess the level of cash flow generated from ongoing operations and to evaluate the adequacy of internally generated cash flow to fund dividends. Distributable cash flow, adjusted for acquisition-related items (net of tax), has also been included.

The following is a reconciliation of funds from operations and distributable cash flow to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, cash flow from operating activities:

Funds from Operations and Distributable Cash Flow Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, (Thousands of Canadian dollars) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cash flow from operating activities 290,071 316,431 774,539 1,265,788 Add (deduct):







Changes in non-cash working capital (55,586) (89,157) 79,078 (303,350) Funds from operations 234,485 227,274 853,617 962,438 Maintenance capital (12,532) (44,435) (60,925) (136,340) Leases (13,535) (13,943) (55,438) (52,804) Prepaid lease asset (595) (595) (2,380) (2,380) Inventory write-down (2,276) -- (5,251) -- LTIP expense – common shares issued -- -- 5,534 -- Distributable cash flow 205,547 168,301 735,157 770,914









Acquisition and integration costs, net of tax 9,052 -- 22,308 -- Net financing adjustments for incremental debt, net of tax 9,688 -- 9,688 -- Distributable cash flow (adjusted for acquisition-related items) 224,287 168,301 767,153 770,914

Payout Ratio

Payout ratio is calculated as dividends declared to shareholders divided by distributable cash flow. This ratio is used to assess the sustainability of the company's dividend payment program. Payout ratio, adjusted for the acquisition and integration costs recognized for the Plains Acquisition, is calculated as dividends declared to shareholders divided by distributable cash flow (adjusted for acquisition-related items).

Payout Ratio Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, (Thousands of Canadian dollars, except %) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Distributable cash flow1 205,547 168,301 735,157 770,914 Distributable cash flow1 (adjusted for acquisition-related items) 224,287 168,301 767,153 770,914 Dividends declared to shareholders 123,813 119,160 485,945 467,473 Payout ratio 60 % 71 % 66 % 61 % Payout ratio (adjusted for acquisition-related items) 55 % 71 % 63 % 61 %

1 Non-GAAP measure as defined above.

Realized Margin

Realized margin is defined as operating margin excluding unrealized gains and losses on commodity-related risk management contracts. Management believes that this supplemental measure facilitates the understanding of the financial results for the operating segments in the period without the effect of mark-to-market changes from risk management contracts related to future periods.

Fee-for-service realized margin includes realized margin for the Gathering and Processing and Liquids Infrastructure segments.

The following is a reconciliation of realized margin to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, operating margin:

Operating Margin and Realized Margin

Three months ended December 31, 2025





(Thousands of Canadian dollars) Gathering &

Processing Liquids

Infrastructure Fee-for- Service Marketing Corporate and Other

Total Operating margin (loss) 100,691 147,980 248,671 97,308 (66) 345,913 Unrealized loss (gain) on risk management contracts 5,589 2,358 7,947 (8,543) -- (596) Realized margin (loss) 106,280 150,338 256,618 88,765 (66) 345,317

















Operating Margin and Realized Margin

Three months ended December 31, 2024





(Thousands of Canadian dollars) Gathering &

Processing Liquids

Infrastructure Fee-for- Service Marketing Corporate and Other

Total Operating margin (loss) 107,834 154,295 262,129 45,264 (98) 307,295 Unrealized (gain) loss on risk management contracts (531) (1,719) (2,250) 54,144 -- 51,894 Realized margin (loss) 107,303 152,576 259,879 99,408 (98) 359,189

















Operating Margin and Realized Margin

Twelve months ended December 31, 2025





(Thousands of Canadian dollars) Gathering &

Processing Liquids

Infrastructure Fee-for- Service Marketing Corporate and Other

Total Operating margin (loss) 434,090 592,355 1,026,445 354,914 (248) 1,381,111 Unrealized loss (gain) on risk management contracts 5,287 940 6,227 (54,486) -- (48,259) Realized margin (loss) 439,377 593,295 1,032,672 300,428 (248) 1,332,852

















Operating Margin and Realized Margin

Twelve months ended December 31, 2024





(Thousands of Canadian dollars) Gathering &

Processing Liquids

Infrastructure Fee-for- Service Marketing Corporate and Other

Total Operating margin (loss) 412,600 557,021 969,621 416,129 (149) 1,385,601 Unrealized loss on risk management contracts 118 569 687 68,579 -- 69,266 Realized margin (loss) 412,718 557,590 970,308 484,708 (149) 1,454,867

















EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is a measure showing earnings before finance costs, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA before costs associated with non-cash items, including unrealized gains and losses on commodity-related contracts, net foreign currency gains and losses on U.S. debt and other, impairment expenses and any other non-cash items such as gains and losses on the disposal of property, plant and equipment. Management believes that these supplemental measures facilitate the understanding of Keyera's results from operations. In particular, these measures are used as an indication of earnings generated from operations after consideration of administrative and overhead costs. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted for the acquisition and integration costs associated with the Plains Acquisition, has also been presented.

The following is a reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, net earnings:

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, (Thousands of Canadian dollars) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net earnings 90,266 88,906 432,335 486,628 Add (deduct):







Finance costs 82,609 52,929 249,847 217,521 Depreciation and amortization expenses 100,860 89,862 374,945 352,392 Income tax expense 31,323 28,992 136,664 148,490 EBITDA 305,058 260,689 1,193,791 1,205,031 Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity-related contracts (596) 51,894 (48,259) 69,266 Net foreign currency (gain) loss on U.S. debt and other (3,544) 10,949 (14,060) 9,258 Impairment expense -- 706 -- 3,397 Net gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment -- (11,506) -- (11,677) Adjusted EBITDA 300,918 312,732 1,131,472 1,275,275









Acquisition and integration costs 11,757 -- 28,972 -- Adjusted EBITDA (adjusted for acquisition-related items) 312,675 312,732 1,160,444 1,275,275

Compound Annual Growth Rate ("CAGR") for Fee-Based Adjusted EBITDA

CAGR is calculated as follows:

















1



















Number of Years







CAGR =



End of the period*











-1









Beginning of the period*

















* Utilizes beginning and end of period fee-based adjusted EBITDA as defined below.

CAGR for fee-based adjusted EBITDA is intended to provide information on a forward-looking basis (initiating a 7% to 8% fee-based adjusted EBITDA CAGR target from 2024 to 2027). This calculation utilizes beginning and end of period fee-based adjusted EBITDA, which includes the following components and assumptions: i) forecasted fee-for-service realized margin (realized margin for the Gathering and Processing and Liquids Infrastructure segments), and ii) adjustments for total forecasted general and administrative, and long-term incentive plan expense.

The following includes the equivalent historical measure for fee-based adjusted EBITDA, which is the non-GAAP measure component of the related forward-looking CAGR calculation.

Fee-Based Adjusted EBITDA For the year ended December 31, (Thousands of Canadian dollars) 2025 2024 2023 2022 Realized Margin – Fee-for-Service 1,032,672 970,308 890,644 752,684 Less:







General and administrative expenses (128,612) (117,142) (106,494) (82,843) Long-term incentive plan expense (43,796) (62,450) (50,909) (33,284) Fee-Based Adjusted EBITDA 860,264 790,716 733,241 636,557

