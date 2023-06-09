Keyera Provides Update on Alberta Wildfire Disruptions

CALGARY, AB, June 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) ("Keyera" or the "Company") is pleased to report the start-up of all six gas plants shut-in due to the Alberta wildfires.

The impact of the outages on Keyera's second quarter Gathering and Processing segment operating margin is expected to be $13 million to $15 million.

As a result of the disruption, the planned 10-day turnaround at the Wapiti gas plant, previously scheduled for the second quarter, has been deferred to the fourth quarter. The planned three-week turnaround at the Rimbey gas plant in the second quarter will continue as planned.

Keyera would like to thank its staff, emergency responders and firefighters for their hard work and ongoing dedication to protecting our communities.

