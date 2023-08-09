Keyera Increases Quarterly Dividend By 4.2% And Announces Third Quarter Distribution

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) ("Keyera") announced today it is increasing its quarterly cash dividend per common share by 4.2% from $0.48 to $0.50, or $2.00 annually. The dividend payment for the third quarter of 2023 will be $0.50 per common share and will be payable on September 29, 2023 to shareholders of record on September 15, 2023. The ex-dividend date is September 14, 2023. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). For non-resident shareholders, Keyera's dividends are subject to Canadian withholding tax.

"I'm pleased to announce that Keyera is returning to its long history of sustainable dividend growth" said Dean Setoguchi, President and CEO. "Dividend growth is supported by the growth and stability of our fee-for-service business segments."

About Keyera Corp.

Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY) operates an integrated Canadian-based energy infrastructure business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering energy solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.

