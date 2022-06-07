Keyera donates $30,000 to Willow Lake Metis Nation

"Keyera firmly believes in the power of collaboration and strength of many," said Dean Setoguchi, Keyera President & Chief Executive Officer. "Indigenous involvement in energy projects is critical. We're proud of our relationship with WLMN which has grown through partnership on the Keyera Cheecham Sulphur project. We are thrilled to continue to build our relationship and support the future development and vision for this land."

"We sincerely appreciate Keyera's investment in our Nation's future," said Justin Bourque, CEO, Willow Lake Métis Nation. "Their generous donation will help fund our research with the Resilience Institute to ensure we responsibly reclaim our land and do our part to mitigate climate change."

Keyera's donation will support WLMN's collaboration with the Resilience Institute in taking a transdisciplinary approach to revitalizing, developing, and monitoring the land, which has been impacted by industry activity. The Resilience Institute is a charitable organization dedicated to climate change research and education that partners with local and Indigenous Peoples. One of the first goals is to establish an ecologically healthy landscape, which includes reconnecting the historic relationship between bison and the land.

Willow Lake Métis Nation is a Métis community whose citizens now mostly reside in the community of Anzac, Alberta.

