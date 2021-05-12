Keyera Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting
May 12, 2021, 17:36 ET
CALGARY, AB, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) ("Keyera") announced today the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 11, 2021 in a virtual only format. All nominees listed in its Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular dated March 25, 2021, were elected as directors of Keyera.
The results of the votes are as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Number
|
%
|
Number
|
%
|
Jim Bertram
|
136,333,644
|
98.90
|
1,512,429
|
1.10
|
Doug Haughey
|
137,569,963
|
99.80
|
276,110
|
0.20
|
Michael Norris
|
136,709,181
|
99.18
|
1,136,892
|
0.82
|
Charlene Ripley
|
137,628,608
|
99.84
|
217,465
|
0.16
|
Janet Woodruff
|
137,229,224
|
99.55
|
616,849
|
0.45
|
Blair Goertzen
|
129,502,471
|
93.95
|
8,343,602
|
6.05
|
Gianna Manes
|
137,610,039
|
99.83
|
236,034
|
0.17
|
Thomas O'Connor
|
137,419,212
|
99.69
|
426,861
|
0.31
|
Dean Setoguchi
|
137,711,932
|
99.90
|
134,141
|
0.10
All other resolutions at the meeting were successfully approved by shareholders including the appointment of auditors. The approach to executive compensation, as detailed in Keyera's Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular, was accepted with 98.72% of votes in favour of this resolution. All voting results will be posted under Keyera's profile at www.sedar.com.
About Keyera Corp.
Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY) operates an integrated Canadian-based energy infrastructure business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering energy solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.
Additional Information
For more information about Keyera Corp., please visit our website at www.keyera.com or contact:
Dan Cuthbertson, Director, Investor Relations
Calvin Locke, Manager, Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]
Telephone: 403.205.7670
Toll free: 888.699.4853
SOURCE Keyera Corp.
Related Links
Organization Profile
Keyera Corp.
Keyera Corp. operates one of the largest natural gas midstream businesses in Canada. Its business consists of natural gas gathering and processing as well as the processing, transportation, storage and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil midstream...
Share this article