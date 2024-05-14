Keyera Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting

CALGARY, AB, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) ("Keyera") announced today the voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 14, 2024 in a virtual only format. Each of the matters is described in greater detail in the 2024 Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular dated March 28, 2024 (the "Information Circular").

All nominees listed in the Information Circular were elected as directors of Keyera to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are elected or appointed.

The results of the votes are as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld

Number % Number % Jim Bertram 141,698,840 96.17 % 5,639,000 3.83 % Isabelle Brassard 147,061,757 99.81 % 276,083 0.19 % Michael Crothers 146,454,571 99.40 % 883,369 0.60 % Blair Goertzen 146,784,982 99.62 % 552,958 0.38 % Doug Haughey 141,720,566 96.19 % 5,617,374 3.81 % Gianna Manes 146,225,860 99.25 % 1,112,080 0.75 % Michael Norris 143,951,168 97.70 % 3,386,772 2.30 % Thomas O'Connor 146,652,682 99.53 % 685,258 0.47 % Charlene Ripley 146,385,794 99.35 % 952,146 0.65 % Dean Setoguchi 146,836,265 99.66 % 501,675 0.34 % Janet Woodruff 146,314,152 99.31 % 1,023,788 0.69 %

All other resolutions at the meeting were successfully approved by shareholders including the appointment of auditors and the approach to executive compensation. The resolution approving Keyera's approach to executive compensation as detailed in the Information Circular, was approved with 98.19% of votes in favour. All voting results will be posted under Keyera's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Keyera Corp.

Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY) operates an integrated Canadian-based energy infrastructure business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering energy solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.

