Keyera Announces Timing of 2024 Annual Meeting

CALGARY, AB, April 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) ("Keyera") will be holding its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") virtually on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time) and has filed the information circular and related meeting and proxy materials (the "Meeting Materials"). Copies of the Meeting Materials are available on Keyera's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on Keyera's website at https://www.keyera.com, and will be mailed to Keyera's shareholders shortly following this release.

The Meeting will be conducted via live audio webcast and will provide all shareholders an opportunity to attend regardless of their geographic location. The Meeting will be conducted online only; there will be no physical meeting venue to attend. The webcast link can be found here or on Keyera's website at https://www.keyera.com under Investors, Events and Presentations. All shareholders are encouraged to vote at the Meeting or by proxy. Details on how to vote and participate in the Meeting are available in the Meeting Materials.

Shareholders with questions may contact either Keyera's transfer agent Odyssey Trust Company by telephone at 1-888-290-1175 or at https://odysseytrust.com/contact/, or Kingsdale, Keyera's strategic advisor by telephone at 1-800-348-1210 (toll-free in North America) or 1-437-561-5014 (text and call enabled outside North America), or by email at [email protected]

About Keyera Corp.

Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY) operates an integrated Canadian-based energy infrastructure business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering energy solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.

Additional Information

For more information about Keyera Corp., please visit our website at www.keyera.com or contact:

Dan Cuthbertson, Director, Investor Relations

Calvin Locke, Manager, Investor Relations

Rahul Pandey, Senior Advisor, Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 403.205.7670

Toll free: 888.699.4853

