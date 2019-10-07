Keyera Announces Timing of 2019 Third Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast

CALGARY, Oct. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) ("Keyera") announced today that it expects to release its 2019 third quarter results after market close on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. A conference call and webcast have been scheduled for Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 8:00 AM Mountain Time (10:00 AM Eastern Time).

The conference call dial-in number is 888-231-8191 or 647-427-7450. A recording of the conference call will be available for replay until 10:00 PM Mountain Time (12:00 AM Eastern Time) November 22, 2019 by dialing 855-859-2056 or 416-849-0833 and entering passcode 9439456.

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on Keyera's website at http://www.keyera.com/news/events. Shortly after the call, an audio archive will be posted on the website for 90 days.

About Keyera Corp.

Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY) operates an integrated Canadian-based midstream business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering midstream energy solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.

