Keyera Announces Retirement of Directors and Voting Results from Annual Meeting

CALGARY, AB, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) ("Keyera") announced today the retirement of Mr. Michael Norris and Mr. Douglas Haughey as directors effective May 15, 2025.

Keyera also announced today the voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 15, 2025. Each of the matters voted on at the Meeting are described in greater detail in Keyera's Management Information Circular dated March 27, 2025 (the "Information Circular").

Retirement of Directors

Mr. Michael Norris and Mr. Douglas Haughey retired as directors effective May 15, 2025, consistent with the Company's Board renewal policy.

Mr. Norris was appointed to the board of directors (the "Board") in May 2013 and has served as chair of the Audit Committee since August 2015. Mr. Haughey was appointed to the Board in May 2013 and served as Independent Lead Director since January 2015. Mr. Haughey also served as the Chair of the Governance and Sustainability Committee (GSC) and as member of the Human Resources Committee (HRC).

"On behalf of the Board and management, I would like to extend our deepest gratitude to Mr. Norris and Mr. Haughey for their dedication and significant contributions to the company and the Board. We have greatly benefited from their experience, wisdom, and counsel throughout their tenure. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors," said Jim Bertram, Board Chair.

Keyera is pleased to announce the election of two new directors at the Meeting, Mr. T. Tim Kitchen and Mr. Bob Pritchard (see Voting Results below).

Mr. Kitchen brings over 32 years of experience in the energy and investment banking industry. From 2008 to 2023, Mr. Kitchen served as Managing Director, Head of Canadian Investment Banking of Barclays, a diversified bank with comprehensive UK consumer, corporate and wealth and private banking franchises. Mr. Pritchard brings over 40 years of experience in the energy sector with the last 30 years directly involved in developing, building and operating energy infrastructure assets in Western Canada. From 2016 to 2021, Mr. Pritchard served as President of Wolf Midstream, a Canadian energy infrastructure company backed by the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

Voting Results

All nominees listed in the Information Circular were elected as directors of Keyera to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders, or until their successors are elected or appointed.

The results of the votes are as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld

Number % Number % Jim Bertram 130,548,730 83.31 % 26,159,650 16.69 % Isabelle Brassard 156,471,065 99.85 % 237,315 0.15 % Michael Crothers 155,252,127 99.07 % 1,456,253 0.93 % Blair Goertzen 155,346,946 99.13 % 1,361,434 0.87 % T. Tim Kitchen 156,537,221 99.89 % 171,159 0.11 % Gianna Manes 153,611,287 98.02 % 3,097,093 1.98 % Thomas O'Connor 141,297,577 90.17 % 15,410,803 9.83 % Bob Pritchard 156,595,369 99.93 % 113,011 0.07 % Charlene Ripley 139,804,314 89.21 % 16,904,066 10.79 % Dean Setoguchi 156,578,628 99.92 % 129,752 0.08 % Janet Woodruff 154,708,939 98.72 % 1,999,441 1.28 %

All other resolutions at the Meeting were successfully approved by shareholders including the appointment of auditors, approval of unallocated awards under Keyera's long-term incentive plan, and the approach to executive compensation. The resolution approving Keyera's approach to executive compensation as detailed in the Information Circular, was approved with 96.03% of votes in favour. All voting results will be posted under Keyera's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Keyera Corp.

Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY) operates an integrated Canadian-based energy infrastructure business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering energy solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.

