Keyera Announces July 2021 Dividend

CALGARY, AB, July 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) ("Keyera") announced today a cash dividend for July 2021 of 16.00 cents per common share. The dividend will be payable on August 16, 2021, to shareholders of record on July 22, 2021. The ex-dividend date is July 21, 2021. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). For non-resident shareholders, Keyera's dividends are subject to Canadian withholding tax.

Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY) operates an integrated Canadian-based energy infrastructure business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering energy solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.

