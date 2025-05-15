CALGARY, AB, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) ("Keyera") announced its first quarter financial results today, the highlights of which are included in this news release. To view Management's Discussion and Analysis (the "MD&A") and financial statements, visit either Keyera's website or its filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

View PDF Keyera Announces 2025 First Quarter Results and Sanctions KFS Frac III Expansion (CNW Group/Keyera Corp.)

"Keyera's first quarter results underscore the strength and competitiveness of our integrated value chain," said Dean Setoguchi, President and CEO. "This morning's sanctioning announcement of KFS Frac III marks a significant step forward in expanding our core infrastructure. With construction of the Frac II Debottleneck set to begin this summer and commercial discussions for KAPS Zone 4 nearing completion, we are advancing our strategy to grow fee-for-service cash flow and create long-term value for shareholders."

First Quarter Highlights

Financial Results Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, 1 ("adjusted EBITDA") were $298 million (Q1 2024 – $314 million ). These results were driven by strong quarterly contributions from the Gathering and Processing segment and near-record contributions from the Liquids Infrastructure segment. Distributable cash flow 1 ("DCF") was $190 million or $0.83 per share for the quarter (Q1 2024 – $205 million or $0.90 per share). Net earnings were $130 million (Q1 2024 – $71 million ).

Continued Growth in High Quality, Fee-For-Service Realized Margin 1 Fee-for-service realized margin 1 was $262 million , up 9% from $241 million in the same period last year. This steady growth in stable, fee-based cash flow continues to support sustainable dividend increases. The Gathering and Processing ("G&P") segment delivered realized margin 1 of $109 million in the first quarter (Q1 2024 – $104 million ), driven by continued strength in the North region gas plants. Wapiti set a new quarterly throughput record, while contracted volumes at Simonette continued to ramp up. The North region accounted for 73% of the segment's realized margin 1 and is expected to support further growth in stable cash flow, benefiting from a high proportion of long-term take-or-pay contracts with strong counterparties. The Liquids Infrastructure segment achieved a near-record quarterly realized margin 1 of $152 million (Q1 2024 – $137 million ), driven by the continued ramp-up of long-term contracted volumes on KAPS, high utilization of fractionation services, and the ongoing filling of available capacity on Keyera's industry-leading condensate handling system.

Marketing Segment Results and AEF Update – The Marketing segment recorded quarterly realized margin1 of $78 million (Q1 2024 – $114 million ). The main contributors were sales of iso-octane and propane.

At Alberta EnviroFuels ("AEF"), the previously announced outage took approximately seven weeks to complete, compared to the original estimate of six weeks. The company now expects the outage to impact annual Marketing segment realized margin1 by approximately $50 million, up from the prior estimate of $40 million. Start-up is complete, and the facility has returned to full operations.

Strong Financial Position – The company ended the quarter with net debt to adjusted EBITDA2 of 2.0 times, below the targeted range of 2.5 to 3.0 times. The company remains well positioned to pursue and equity self-fund organic growth opportunities that will enhance shareholder value.

2025 Guidance Unchanged

Following the completion of the NGL contracting season, Marketing segment 2025 realized margin 1 is expected to remain within the previous long-term base guidance range of $310 to $350 million . The outlook includes the estimated $50 million impact on the segment's annual realized margin 1 due to the seven-week maintenance outage at AEF. It also reflects the benefits of Keyera's risk management program, which mitigates the impact of commodity price volatility.

is expected to remain within the previous long-term base guidance range of to . The outlook includes the estimated impact on the segment's annual realized margin due to the seven-week maintenance outage at AEF. It also reflects the benefits of Keyera's risk management program, which mitigates the impact of commodity price volatility. Growth capital expenditures are expected to range between $300 million and $330 million . This includes capital investments to advance the debottleneck of Keyera Fort Saskatchewan Fractionation Unit II ("KFS Frac II Debottleneck"), the new build of Keyera Fort Saskatchewan Fractionation Unit III ("KFS Frac III"), the extension of the existing KAPS pipeline from Pipestone to Gordondale, Alberta ("KAPS Zone 4"), enhancements at AEF, and optimization work across the portfolio.

and . This includes capital investments to advance the debottleneck of Keyera Fort Saskatchewan Fractionation Unit II ("KFS Frac II Debottleneck"), the new build of Keyera Fort Saskatchewan Fractionation Unit III ("KFS Frac III"), the extension of the existing KAPS pipeline from to Gordondale, ("KAPS Zone 4"), enhancements at AEF, and optimization work across the portfolio. Maintenance capital expenditures are expected to range between $70 million and $90 million .

and . Cash taxes are expected to range between $100 million and $110 million .

Sanction of KFS Frac III and Other Commercial Progress

Keyera continues to progress toward its 7-8% fee-based adjusted EBITDA1 CAGR target from 2024 to 2027. The company has been successful in securing several additional long-term integrated contracts for volumes across its value chain. These contracts contribute to meeting Keyera's growth target by underpinning capital-efficient investments and by filling available capacity.

Capital-efficient growth projects:

The company has sanctioned the 47,000 barrel per day KFS Frac III project, a major expansion of Keyera's core fractionation hub in Fort Saskatchewan . The project is expected to cost $500 million , including investments to enhance egress capability at the plant, and enter service in mid-2028. This project will further strengthen the strategic role of the KFS complex within Keyera's integrated value chain. KFS Frac III, combined with the previously sanctioned KFS Frac II Debottleneck project, will increase Keyera's total fractionation capacity by about 60%, including the Rimbey complex. This reinforces the company's ability to meet the growing needs of the basin and attract incremental volumes across its system.

. The project is expected to cost , including investments to enhance egress capability at the plant, and enter service in mid-2028. This project will further strengthen the strategic role of the KFS complex within Keyera's integrated value chain. KFS Frac III, combined with the previously sanctioned KFS Frac II Debottleneck project, will increase Keyera's total fractionation capacity by about 60%, including the complex. This reinforces the company's ability to meet the growing needs of the basin and attract incremental volumes across its system. As previously disclosed in February, the company formally sanctioned the KFS Frac II Debottleneck project, which will add approximately 8,000 barrels per day of capacity for $85 million . Construction is scheduled to begin this summer, with the additional capacity expected online in mid-2026.

. Construction is scheduled to begin this summer, with the additional capacity expected online in mid-2026. A large majority of fractionation capacity at KFS, including expansions, is now contracted with an average term of approximately 8 years and a high take-or-pay component.

Keyera continues to advance KAPS Zone 4 with commercial discussions nearing completion.

The company continues to progress other potential opportunities which include the expansion of North Region G&P capacity, expanding rail and logistics capabilities as fractionation volumes grow, and further liquids extraction projects.

Filling of available capacity:

The Wapiti gas plant is now expected to achieve utilization of effective capacity in 2026, a year earlier than previously expected. This is due to strong customer demand and successful contracting efforts. Several optimization projects are advancing to increase plant capacity and accommodate future growth.

Keyera's condensate handling systems continued to benefit from strong customer demand, with new long-term contracts signed in the quarter. This supported near-record shipped volumes and higher contracted utilization. The Fort Saskatchewan Condensate System ("FSCS") is now nearing contractual capacity, and Keyera is evaluating debottlenecking opportunities that could expand capacity to accommodate further demand.

Summary of Key Measures

Three months ended March 31, (Thousands of Canadian dollars, except where noted)



2025 2024 Net earnings



130,335 70,914 Per share ($/share) – basic



0.57 0.31 Cash flow from operating activities



165,325 398,040 Funds from operations1



222,237 231,725 Distributable cash flow1



189,579 205,338 Per share ($/share)1



0.83 0.90 Dividends declared



119,160 114,577 Per share ($/share)



0.52 0.50 Payout ratio %1



63 % 56 % Adjusted EBITDA1



298,430 314,304 Operating margin



351,590 283,031 Realized margin1



340,110 355,415 Gathering and Processing







Operating margin



112,140 103,767 Realized margin1



109,306 104,329 Gross processing throughput3 (MMcf/d)



1,587 1,534 Net processing throughput3 (MMcf/d)



1,435 1,331 Liquids Infrastructure







Operating margin



155,512 135,145 Realized margin1



152,447 136,563 Gross processing throughput4 (Mbbl/d)



196 203 Net processing throughput4 (Mbbl/d)



113 118 AEF iso-octane production volumes (Mbbl/d)



12 14 Marketing







Operating margin



84,009 44,056 Realized margin1



78,428 114,460 Inventory value



271,186 239,801 Sales volumes (Bbl/d)



220,800 192,400 Acquisitions



— — Growth capital expenditures



13,416 19,106 Maintenance capital expenditures



16,039 12,891 Total capital expenditures



29,455 31,997 Weighted average number of shares outstanding – basic and diluted



229,153 229,153 As at March 31,



2025 2024 Long-term debt5



3,379,853 3,682,294 Credit facility



— — Working capital surplus (current assets less current liabilities) (6,855) (72,882) Net debt



3,372,998 3,609,412 Common shares outstanding – end of period



229,153 229,153

CEO's Message to Shareholders

Continued Strong Execution of Our Strategy. In December 2024, we outlined a plan to grow fee-based adjusted EBITDA by 7 to 8% annually through 2027. Five months later, we are making strong progress. This morning, we announced the sanctioning of KFS Frac III, a major expansion of our core fractionation complex in Fort Saskatchewan. When combined with the Frac II Debottleneck, it will increase our total fractionation capacity by about 60%. These investments position us to meet the growing needs of the basin and attract volumes across our integrated value chain. At the same time, we continue to fill available capacity at core assets such as Wapiti, KAPS, and our condensate system, contributing to steady growth in high-quality, fee-for-service cash flow. We are also advancing KAPS Zone 4, with commercial discussions nearing completion. These initiatives strengthen our platform and support our long-term growth strategy.

Constructive Volume Growth Outlook for Western Canada. Even with recent volatility in commodity markets, the region remains resilient given its low cost-structure. Historically, constrained market access has limited the ability of Canadian producers to grow production. However, we are now seeing meaningful improvement in egress capacity across multiple products. For Canadian crude, the Trans Mountain Expansion is operational, enhancing access to tidewater which is enabling oil sands growth. Growth in natural gas volumes is supported by the imminent start-up of LNG Canada and other incremental west coast LNG export projects which are at various stages of development. Growing LPG export capacity and increased liquids takeaway options are also improving connectivity to international markets.

In parallel, intra-basin demand continues to grow. Oil sands producers are pursuing expansion and debottlenecking opportunities, increasing the need for condensate, natural gas, and solvents. Over time, natural gas may also play a larger role in meeting power demands from new sources such as data centers, creating the need for market solutions for associated natural gas liquids. Keyera's asset base is strategically positioned to serve this growing demand, and we will continue to invest where we see long-term, sustainable growth opportunities.

Advancing Canada's Energy Competitiveness. Despite these positive developments, Canada will need to do more to remain competitive over the long-term. Canada is endowed with one of the largest oil and gas reserves in the world, responsibly developed under stringent environmental and social standards. Recent trade actions, while ultimately not applied to most Canadian energy products, highlight the ongoing risk of tariffs and barriers that can limit market access. Now is the time to create a policy environment that enables responsible growth, attracts capital, and expands access to global markets for the benefit of all Canadians.

Disciplined Capital Allocation to Maximize Value for Shareholders. As always, we remain focused on disciplined capital allocation. Our strong balance sheet gives us the flexibility to accelerate growth, either organically or inorganically, and to return capital to shareholders. We will continue to evaluate opportunities through a long-term lens, ensuring we create value in a measured and prudent way.

On behalf of Keyera's board of directors and management team, I want to thank our employees, customers, shareholders, Indigenous rights holders, and other stakeholders for their continued support. Together, we will continue to drive Keyera's success and contribute positively to Canada's energy landscape.

Dean Setoguchi

President and CEO

Keyera Corp.

Notes:





1 Keyera uses certain non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") and other financial measures such as EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, funds from operations, distributable cash flow, distributable cash flow per share, payout ratio, realized margin, fee-for-service realized margin and compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") for fee-based adjusted EBITDA. Since these measures are not standard measures under GAAP, they may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other entities. For additional information, and where applicable, for a reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, refer to the section of this news release titled "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures". For the assumptions associated with the base and 2025 realized margin guidance for the Marketing segment, refer to the sections titled "Segmented Results of Operations: Marketing", "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" and "Forward-Looking Statements" of Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ended March 31, 2025.



2 Ratio is calculated in accordance with the covenant test calculations related to the company's credit facility and senior note agreements and excludes hybrid notes.



3 Includes gas volumes and the conversion of liquids volumes handled through the processing facilities to a gas volume equivalent. Net processing throughput refers to Keyera's share of raw gas processed at its processing facilities.



4 Fractionation throughput in the Liquids Infrastructure segment is the aggregation of volumes processed through the fractionators and the de-ethanizers at the Keyera and Dow Fort Saskatchewan facilities.



5 Long-term debt includes the total value of Keyera's hybrid notes which receive 50% equity treatment by Keyera's rating agencies. The hybrid notes are also excluded from Keyera's covenant test calculations related to the company's credit facility and senior note agreements.

First Quarter 2025 Results Conference Call and Webcast

Keyera will be conducting a conference call and webcast for investors, analysts, brokers and media representatives to discuss the financial results for the first quarter of 2024 at 8:00 a.m. Mountain Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, May 15, 2025. Callers may participate by dialing 1-888-510-2154 or 1-437-900-0527. A recording of the conference call will be available for replay until 10:00 PM Mountain Time on Thursday, May 29, 2025 (12:00 AM Eastern Time on Friday, May 30, 2025), by dialing 1-888-660-6345 or 1-289-819-1450 and entering passcode 98533.

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number here to receive an instant automated call back. This link will be active on Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 7:00 AM Mountain Time (9:00 AM Eastern Time).

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed here or through Keyera's website at http://www.keyera.com/news/events. Shortly after the call, an audio archive will be posted on the website for 90 days.

2025 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Keyera's Annual Meeting will be held in-person and virtually. The in-person meeting will take place at the Lumi Experience Studio located at Suite 1410, 225 6 Ave SW in Calgary, AB and shareholders wishing to attend virtually can do so via live audio webcast. The webcast link can be found here or on Keyera's website at https://www.keyera.com under Investors, Annual meeting.

Additional Information

For more information about Keyera Corp., please visit our website at www.keyera.com or contact:

Dan Cuthbertson, General Manager, Investor Relations

Katie Shea, Senior Advisor, Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 1-403-205-7670

Toll free: 1-888-699-4853

For media inquiries, please contact:

Amanda Condie, Manager, Corporate Communications

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 1-855-797-0036

About Keyera Corp.

Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) operates an integrated Canadian-based energy infrastructure business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering energy solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage, and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

This news release refers to certain financial and other measures that are not determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Measures such as funds from operations, distributable cash flow, distributable cash flow per share, payout ratio, realized margin, fee-for-service realized margin, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and compound annual growth rate ("CAGR") for fee-based adjusted EBITDA are not standard measures under GAAP or are supplementary financial measures, and as a result, may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other entities. Management believes that these non-GAAP and other financial measures facilitate the understanding of Keyera's results of operations, leverage, liquidity and financial position. These measures do not have any standardized meaning under GAAP and therefore, should not be considered in isolation, or used in substitution for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. For additional information on these non-GAAP and other financial measures, including reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for Keyera's historical non-GAAP financial measures, refer below and to Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the period ended March 31, 2025, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and Keyera's website at www.keyera.com. Specifically, refer to the sections of the MD&A titled, "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures", "Forward-Looking Statements", "Segmented Results of Operations", "Dividends: Funds from Operations, Distributable Cash Flow and Payout Ratio", and "EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA".

Funds from Operations and Distributable Cash Flow ("DCF")

Funds from operations is defined as cash flow from operating activities adjusted for changes in non-cash working capital. This measure is used to assess the level of cash flow generated from operating activities excluding the effect of changes in non-cash working capital, as they are primarily the result of seasonal fluctuations in product inventories or other temporary changes. Funds from operations is also a valuable measure that allows investors to compare Keyera with other infrastructure companies within the oil and gas industry.

Distributable cash flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities adjusted for changes in non-cash working capital, inventory write-downs, maintenance capital expenditures and lease payments, including the periodic costs related to prepaid leases. Distributable cash flow per share is defined as distributable cash flow divided by weighted average number of shares outstanding – basic. Distributable cash flow is used to assess the level of cash flow generated from ongoing operations and to evaluate the adequacy of internally generated cash flow to fund dividends.

The following is a reconciliation of funds from operations and distributable cash flow to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, cash flow from operating activities:

Funds from Operations and Distributable Cash Flow

Three months ended March 31, (Thousands of Canadian dollars)



2025 2024 Cash flow from operating activities



165,325 398,040 Add (deduct):







Changes in non-cash working capital



56,912 (166,315) Funds from operations



222,237 231,725 Maintenance capital



(16,039) (12,891) Leases



(14,484) (12,901) Prepaid lease asset



(595) (595) Inventory write-down



(1,540) — Distributable cash flow



189,579 205,338

Payout Ratio

Payout ratio is calculated as dividends declared to shareholders divided by distributable cash flow. This ratio is used to assess the sustainability of the company's dividend payment program.

Payout Ratio

Three months ended March 31, (Thousands of Canadian dollars, except %)



2025 2024 Distributable cash flow1



189,579 205,338 Dividends declared to shareholders



119,160 114,577 Payout ratio



63 % 56 % 1 Non-GAAP measure as defined above.

Realized Margin

Realized margin is defined as operating margin excluding unrealized gains and losses on commodity-related risk management contracts. Management believes that this supplemental measure facilitates the understanding of the financial results for the operating segments in the period without the effect of mark-to-market changes from risk management contracts related to future periods.

Fee-for-service realized margin includes realized margin for the Gathering and Processing and Liquids Infrastructure segments.

The following is a reconciliation of realized margin to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, operating margin:

Operating Margin and Realized Margin Three months ended March 31, 2025 (Thousands of Canadian dollars) Gathering &

Processing Liquids

Infrastructure Marketing Corporate and Other

Total Operating margin (loss) 112,140 155,512 84,009 (71) 351,590 Unrealized gain on risk management contracts (2,834) (3,065) (5,581) — (11,480) Realized margin (loss) 109,306 152,447 78,428 (71) 340,110

Operating Margin and Realized Margin Three months ended March 31, 2024 (Thousands of Canadian dollars) Gathering &

Processing Liquids

Infrastructure Marketing Corporate and Other

Total Operating margin 103,767 135,145 44,056 63 283,031 Unrealized loss on risk management contracts 562 1,418 70,404 — 72,384 Realized margin 104,329 136,563 114,460 63 355,415

Fee-for-Service Realized Margin Three months ended March 31, 2025 (Thousands of Canadian dollars) Gathering & Processing Liquids Infrastructure

Fee-for-Service Operating margin 112,140 155,512 267,652 Unrealized gain on risk management contracts (2,834) (3,065) (5,899) Realized margin 109,306 152,447 261,753

Fee-for-Service Realized Margin Three months ended March 31, 2024 (Thousands of Canadian dollars) Gathering & Processing Liquids Infrastructure

Fee-for-Service Operating margin 103,767 135,145 238,912 Unrealized loss on risk management contracts 562 1,418 1,980 Realized margin 104,329 136,563 240,892

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is a measure showing earnings before finance costs, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA before costs associated with non-cash items, including unrealized gains and losses on commodity-related contracts, net foreign currency gains and losses on U.S. debt and other, impairment expenses and any other non-cash items such as gains and losses on the disposal of property, plant and equipment. Management believes that these supplemental measures facilitate the understanding of Keyera's results from operations. In particular these measures are used as an indication of earnings generated from operations after consideration of administrative and overhead costs.

The following is a reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, net earnings:

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

Three months ended March 31, (Thousands of Canadian dollars)



2025 2024 Net earnings



130,335 70,914 Add (deduct):







Finance costs



51,826 56,484 Depreciation and amortization expenses



91,087 86,549 Income tax expense



38,603 21,480 EBITDA



311,851 235,427 Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity-related contracts



(11,480) 72,384 Net foreign currency (gain) loss on U.S. debt and other



(1,941) 2,400 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment



— 4,093 Adjusted EBITDA



298,430 314,304

Compound Annual Growth Rate ("CAGR") for Fee-Based Adjusted EBITDA

CAGR is calculated as follows:

















1



















Number of Years







CAGR =



End of the period*











-1









Beginning of the period*

















* Utilizes beginning and end of period fee-based adjusted EBITDA as defined below.

CAGR for fee-based adjusted EBITDA is intended to provide information on a forward-looking basis (initiating a 7% to 8% fee-based adjusted EBITDA CAGR target from 2024 to 2027). This calculation utilizes beginning and end of period fee-based adjusted EBITDA, which includes the following components and assumptions: i) forecasted fee-for-service realized margin (realized margin for the Gathering and Processing and Liquids Infrastructure segments), and ii) adjustments for total forecasted general and administrative, and long-term incentive plan expense.

The following includes the equivalent historical measure for fee-based adjusted EBITDA, which is the non-GAAP measure component of the related forward-looking CAGR calculation.

Fee-Based Adjusted EBITDA For the year ended December 31, (Thousands of Canadian dollars) 2024 2023 2022 2021 Realized Margin – Fee-for-Service 970,308 890,644 752,684 731,930 Less:







General and administrative expenses (117,142) (106,494) (82,843) (80,697) Long-term incentive plan expense (62,450) (50,909) (33,284) (27,029) Fee-Based Adjusted EBITDA 790,716 733,241 636,557 624,204

Forward-Looking Statements

In order to provide readers with information regarding Keyera, including its assessment of future plans and operations, its financial outlook and future prospects overall, this news release contains certain statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "can", "project", "should", "would", "plan", "intend", "believe", "plan", "target", "outlook", "scheduled", "positioned", and similar words or expressions, including the negatives or variations thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this document are forward-looking information, including, without limitation, statements regarding:

industry, market and economic conditions and any anticipated effects on Keyera;

Keyera's future financial position and operational performance and future financial contributions and margins from its business segments including, but not limited to, Keyera's Marketing guidance for 2025 annual base realized margin of between $310 million and $350 million ;

and ; estimates for 2025 regarding Keyera's growth capital expenditures, maintenance capital expenditures and cash taxes;

the expectation that demand for Keyera's liquid infrastructure service offerings, including fractionation capacity and storage capacity, will remain strong;

the impact of the North region on Keyera's G&P segment and expected growth in stable cash flow;

projected volume growth in the basin and expectations around filling available capacity across Keyera's integrated system;

plans around the expansion of Keyera's fractionation capacity, including the cost and timing for the KFS Frac II Debottleneck and KFS Frac III, and the impact of these projects on Keyera's total fractionation capacity;

plans around KAPS Zone 4, including timing for making a final investment decision and anticipated growth capital expenditures.

plans for deployment of capital; the impact of current and future growth projects on Keyera's growth targets;

plans around future dividends;

budgets, including future growth capital, operating and other expenditures and projected costs;

timing and cost of anticipated maintenance activities during 2025 and the impact of certain maintenance activities on 2025 realized margin;

anticipated timing for future revenue streams and optimization plans; and

expectations regarding Keyera's ability to maintain its competitive position, raise capital and add to its assets through acquisitions or internal growth opportunities, and the ability to equity self-fund future growth opportunities when ready for sanction.

All forward-looking information reflects Keyera's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the applicable forward-looking information is made and in light of Keyera's current expectations with respect to such things as the outlook for general economic trends, industry trends, commodity prices, oil and gas industry exploration and development activity levels and the geographic region of such activity, Keyera's access to the capital markets and the cost of raising capital, the integrity and reliability of Keyera's assets, the governmental, regulatory and legal environment, general compliance with Keyera's plans, strategies, programs, and goals across its reporting and monitoring systems among employees, stakeholders and service providers. Keyera's expectation as to the "base realized margin" to be contributed by its Marketing segment assumes: i) a crude oil price of between US$65 and US$75 per barrel; ii) butane feedstock costs comparable to the 10-year average; and iii) AEF utilization at nameplate capacity. In some instances, this press release may also contain forward-looking information attributed to third parties. Forward-looking information does not guarantee future performance. Management believes that its assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking information contained herein are reasonable based on the information available on the date such information is provided and the process used to prepare the information. However, it cannot assure readers that these expectations will prove to be correct.

All forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, events, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation, the following:

Keyera's ability to implement its strategic priorities and business plan and achieve the expected benefits;

general industry, market and economic conditions;

activities of customers, producers and other facility owners;

operational hazards and performance;

the effectiveness of Keyera's risk management programs;

competition;

changes in commodity composition and prices, inventory levels, supply/demand trends and other market conditions and factors;

disruptions to global supply chains and labour shortages;

trade restrictions, trade barriers, or the imposition of tariffs or other changes to international trade arrangements;

processing and marketing margins;

climate change risks, including the effects of unusual weather and natural catastrophes;

climate change effects and regulatory and market compliance and other costs associated with climate change;

variables associated with capital projects, including the potential for increased costs, including inflationary pressures, timing, delays, cooperation of partners, and access to capital on favourable terms;

fluctuations in interest, tax and foreign currency exchange rates;

hedging strategy risks;

counterparty performance and credit risk;

changes in operating and capital costs;

cost and availability of financing;

ability to expand, update and adapt infrastructure on a timely and effective basis;

decommissioning, abandonment and reclamation costs;

reliance on key personnel and third parties;

actions by joint venture partners or other partners which hold interests in certain of Keyera's assets;

relationships with external stakeholders, including Indigenous stakeholders;

technology, security and cybersecurity risks;

potential litigation and disputes;

uninsured and underinsured losses;

ability to service debt and pay dividends;

changes in credit ratings;

reputational risks;

risks related to a breach of confidentiality;

changes in environmental and other laws and regulations;

the ability to obtain regulatory, stakeholder and third-party approvals;

actions by governmental authorities;

global health crisis, such as pandemics and epidemics and the unexpected impacts related thereto;

the effectiveness of Keyera's existing and planned ESG and risk management programs; and

the ability of Keyera to achieve specific targets that are part of its ESG initiatives, including those relating to emissions intensity reduction targets, as well as other climate-change related initiatives;

and other risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Keyera. Further information about the factors affecting forward-looking information and management's assumptions and analysis thereof, is available in Keyera's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in Keyera's Annual Information Form available on Keyera's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive, and they should not unduly rely on the forward-looking information included in this press release. Further, readers are cautioned that the forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release. Unless required by law, Keyera does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Keyera Corp.