Keyera Announces 2023 Second Quarter Results, Increases Marketing Segment Guidance

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Keyera Corp. (TSX: KEY) ("Keyera") announced its 2023 second quarter financial results today, the highlights of which are included in this news release. To view Management's Discussion and Analysis (the "MD&A") and financial statements, visit either Keyera's website or its filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

"Keyera continues to execute its strategy, delivering yet another strong quarter which was supported by the strength of all three business segments. This consistent performance enables us to return to our long history of sustainable dividend growth," said Dean Setoguchi, President and CEO. "In addition, KAPS has now fully integrated our value chain, making us more competitive, enhancing our ability to attract volumes and maximizing value for all stakeholders."

Highlights

Strong Quarterly Results – Net earnings were $159 million (Q2 2022 – $173 million ), adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization 1 ("adjusted EBITDA") were $293 million (Q2 2022 – $316 million ), and distributable cash flow 1 ("DCF") was $207 million (Q2 2022 – $209 million ). Quarterly results were driven by record contribution from the Liquids Infrastructure segment and third highest ever contribution from the Marketing segment.

– Net earnings were (Q2 2022 – ), adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("adjusted EBITDA") were (Q2 2022 – ), and distributable cash flow ("DCF") was (Q2 2022 – ). Quarterly results were driven by record contribution from the Liquids Infrastructure segment and third highest ever contribution from the Marketing segment. Return to Sustainable Dividend Growth – As announced yesterday, Keyera's Board approved a 4.2% increase in the quarterly dividend. The 2023 third quarter dividend will be $0.50 per common share and will be payable on September 29, 2023 . Dividend growth is supported by growth in stable long-term cash flows from Keyera's fee-for-service business.

– As announced yesterday, Keyera's Board approved a 4.2% increase in the quarterly dividend. The 2023 third quarter dividend will be per common share and will be payable on . Dividend growth is supported by growth in stable long-term cash flows from Keyera's fee-for-service business. KAPS Fully In-Service – The natural gas liquids line which is the second of two pipelines within the KAPS pipeline system, is now in service, having shipped its first volumes in June.

– The natural gas liquids line which is the second of two pipelines within the KAPS pipeline system, is now in service, having shipped its first volumes in June. Marketing Segment Guidance Increased – Keyera now expects full year 2023 realized margin 1,3 for the Marketing segment to range between $380 million and $410 million 4 (previously $330 million to $370 million ). The increase takes into account strong year-to-date realized margin 1,3 (1H 2023 – $251 million ), current hedges in place and assumes current forward commodity pricing for unhedged volumes for the remainder of the year.

– Keyera now expects full year 2023 realized margin for the Marketing segment to range between and (previously to ). The increase takes into account strong year-to-date realized margin (1H 2023 – ), current hedges in place and assumes current forward commodity pricing for unhedged volumes for the remainder of the year. Solid Performance from Fee-For-Service Segments – The Gathering and Processing ("G&P") segment delivered realized margin 1,3 of $84 million (Q2 2022 – $88 million ). This contribution reflects a $13 million impact from the Alberta wildfires. The Liquids Infrastructure segment delivered another quarterly record with realized margin 1,3 of $119 million (Q2 2022 – $98 million ), representing year-over-year growth of 22%. This growth is driven by initial contributions from the KAPS pipeline system, strong incremental demand for storage and the acquisition of an additional 21% working interest in Keyera's Fort Saskatchewan complex last year.

– The Gathering and Processing ("G&P") segment delivered realized margin of (Q2 2022 – ). This contribution reflects a impact from the wildfires. The Liquids Infrastructure segment delivered another quarterly record with realized margin of (Q2 2022 – ), representing year-over-year growth of 22%. This growth is driven by initial contributions from the KAPS pipeline system, strong incremental demand for storage and the acquisition of an additional 21% working interest in Keyera's complex last year. Strong Financial Position – The company continues to maintain its strong financial position with net debt to adjusted EBITDA2 at 2.6 times, well within the target range of 2.5 to 3.0 times.

2023 Capital and Cash Tax Guidance

Keyera reaffirms growth capital expenditures to range between $200 million and $240 million .

and . Maintenance capital expenditures are now expected to range between $95 million and $105 million versus the previous range of $75 million to $85 million . About half of the increase is due to the completion of work that was prepaid. The remainder is due to additional maintenance costs at the Pipestone Gas Plant which are expected to be recovered through increased future realized margin.

and versus the previous range of to . About half of the increase is due to the completion of work that was prepaid. The remainder is due to additional maintenance costs at the Pipestone Gas Plant which are expected to be recovered through increased future realized margin. Reaffirming cash tax expense is expected to be $nil.

Maintenance Schedule

Upcoming Planned Turnarounds and Outages Rimbey Gas Plant turnaround 3 weeks Completed Q2 Keyera Fort Saskatchewan Fractionation Unit 2 outage 1 week Completed Q2 Keyera Fort Saskatchewan Fractionation Unit 1 turnaround 2 weeks Q3/23 Pipestone Gas Plant turnaround 2 weeks Q3/23 Wapiti Gas Plant outage 10 days Q4/23

Summary of Key Measures Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, (Thousands of Canadian dollars, except where noted) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net earnings 158,939 173,006 296,728 286,800 Per share ($/share) – basic 0.69 0.78 1.29 1.30 Cash flow from operating activities 235,836 198,763 547,325 655,815 Funds from operations1 251,840 246,290 499,146 443,863 Distributable cash flow1 207,357 208,553 434,724 387,011 Per share ($/share)1 0.90 0.94 1.90 1.75 Dividends declared 109,993 106,091 219,987 212,182 Per share ($/share) 0.48 0.48 0.96 0.96 Payout ratio %1 53 % 51 % 51 % 55 % Adjusted EBITDA1 292,812 315,931 584,970 573,134 Operating margin 370,813 358,262 703,249 631,188 Realized margin1,3 337,727 347,900 673,181 631,768 Gathering and Processing







Operating margin 87,207 88,686 186,629 165,255 Realized margin1,3 84,430 88,182 184,736 164,869 Gross processing throughput5 (MMcf/d) 1,456 1,529 1,574 1,521 Net processing throughput5 (MMcf/d) 1,244 1,300 1,345 1,305 Liquids Infrastructure







Operating margin 117,305 99,472 234,711 204,344 Realized margin1,3 119,228 97,825 237,893 202,745 Gross processing throughput6 (Mbbl/d) 173 180 183 183 Net processing throughput6 (Mbbl/d) 94 80 96 85 AEF iso-octane production volumes (Mbbl/d) 14 15 14 14 Marketing







Operating margin 166,371 170,196 282,013 262,445 Realized margin1,3 134,139 161,985 250,656 265,010 Inventory value 182,547 330,517 182,547 330,517 Sales volumes (Bbl/d) 161,300 164,600 183,600 179,600 Acquisitions — — 366,537 — Growth capital expenditures 52,349 182,455 133,081 426,024 Maintenance capital expenditures 32,783 26,906 41,035 34,142 Total capital expenditures 85,132 209,361 540,653 460,166 Weighted average number of shares outstanding – basic and diluted 229,153 221,023 229,153 221,023 As at June 30,



2023 2022 Long-term debt7



3,427,515 3,600,315 Credit facility



440,000 — Working capital surplus (current assets less current liabilities) (116,283) (132,054) Net debt



3,751,232 3,468,261 Common shares outstanding – end of period



229,153 221,023



CEO's Message to Shareholders

Our strategy continues to deliver. Keyera has strategically positioned its assets to benefit from volume growth in key areas of the Western Canada basin. Over the last five years, we have invested significantly to create a G&P footprint in the growing Montney and Duvernay fairway and integrate these assets to our core liquids infrastructure in Edmonton and Fort Saskatchewan via KAPS. These investments continue to deliver volume and cash flow growth. We've seen continued strong growth in our Gathering and Processing volumes and the Liquids Infrastructure segment delivered over 20% realized margin growth this quarter compared to the same period a year ago, setting a new realized margin record for the segment.

Returning to dividend growth. We are pleased to return to Keyera's long history of sustainable dividend growth with the Board approval of a 4.2% increase in the quarterly dividend. Dividend growth is supported by the continued growth of Keyera's fee-for-service business.

KAPS is fully in-service. KAPS integrates our value chain, makes us more competitive and enhances our ability to attract new volumes. Our platform offers customers a much-needed competitive alternative from wellhead to end market.

Cash flow inflection point and capital allocation priorities. The major strategic growth investments of the last five years are now complete and are contributing to cash flow growth. Going forward, our annual growth capital program is expected to be lower, which means we will have more discretionary cash flow. Our capital allocation priorities are unchanged. They are first to ensure financial strength, and then to balance between increasing shareholder returns and disciplined capital investment. In keeping with these priorities, our debt leverage metrics are firmly within our targeted range, and we've now increased the dividend.

Disciplined capital investment. Our 2022 to 2025 target of 6-7% annual adjusted EBITDA growth from our fee-for-service business is on track, mostly driven by previously invested capital. This includes the continued filling of available capacity in our G&P segment, the acquisition of an additional 21% interest in KFS, the expansion of the Pipestone Gas Plant and the ramp-up of KAPS.

Inventory of future investment opportunities. Our future growth investments will focus on projects that leverage and enhance our existing core asset position in Western Canada. These opportunities include a capital efficient de-bottleneck of existing fractionation capacity, a new fractionation expansion and the potential for a KAPS Zone 4 expansion. Any decision to proceed on incremental investments will need to be underpinned by long-term contracts and strong returns.

Strong outlook for future growth. Canada's energy resources are essential in meeting the world's growing energy demand. Our basin continues to grow and set new records for both natural gas and crude oil production. LNG Canada and the Trans Mountain Expansion pipeline are expected to unlock further growth. As an essential infrastructure service provider, Keyera will continue to play an integral role in enabling basin growth.

On behalf of Keyera's board of directors and management team I want to thank our teams, customers, shareholders, Indigenous rights holders, neighboring communities, and other stakeholders for their continued support.

Dean Setoguchi

President and CEO

Keyera Corp.

Notes:



1 Keyera uses certain non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") and other financial measures such as EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, funds from operations, distributable cash flow, distributable cash flow per share, payout ratio, realized margin and return on invested capital. Since these measures are not a standard measure under GAAP, they may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other entities. Where applicable, refer to the section of this news release titled "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.



2 Ratio is calculated in accordance with the covenant test calculations related to the company's credit facility and senior note agreements and excludes hybrid notes.



3 Realized margin is not a standard measure under GAAP and excludes the effect of unrealized gains and losses from commodity-related risk management contracts. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, $33 million and $30 million of non-cash gains associated with the commodity-related contracts have been excluded in the calculation of realized margin (Marketing – unrealized gains of $32 million and $31 million, Gathering and Processing – unrealized gains of $3 million and $2 million, and Liquids Infrastructure – unrealized losses of $2 million and $3 million). See the section of this news release titled "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures".



4 For the assumptions associated with the realized margin guidance for the Marketing segment, refer to the section titled "Segmented Results of Operations: Marketing" of Management's Discussion and Analysis.



5 Includes gas volumes and the conversion of liquids volumes handled through the processing facilities to a gas volume equivalent. Net processing throughput refers to Keyera's share of raw gas processed at its processing facilities.



6 Fractionation throughput in the Liquids Infrastructure segment is the aggregation of volumes processed through the fractionators and the de-ethanizers at the Keyera and Dow Fort Saskatchewan facilities.



7 Long-term debt includes the total value of Keyera's hybrid notes which receive 50% equity treatment by Keyera's rating agencies. The hybrid notes are also excluded from Keyera's covenant test calculations related to the company's credit facility and senior note agreements.



About Keyera Corp.

Keyera Corp. (TSX:KEY) operates an integrated Canadian-based energy infrastructure business with extensive interconnected assets and depth of expertise in delivering energy solutions. Its predominantly fee-for-service based business consists of natural gas gathering and processing; natural gas liquids processing, transportation, storage and marketing; iso-octane production and sales; and an industry-leading condensate system in the Edmonton/Fort Saskatchewan area of Alberta. Keyera strives to provide high quality, value-added services to its customers across North America and is committed to conducting its business ethically, safely and in an environmentally and financially responsible manner.

Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures

This news release refers to certain financial and other measures that are not determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") and as a result, may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other entities. Management believes that these supplemental measures facilitate the understanding of Keyera's results of operations, leverage, liquidity and financial position. These measures do not have any standardized meaning under GAAP and therefore, should not be considered in isolation, or used in substitution for measures of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. For additional information on these non-GAAP and other financial measures, including reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for Keyera's historical non-GAAP financial measures, refer below and to Management's Discussion and Analysis available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and Keyera's website at www.keyera.com .

Funds from Operations and Distributable Cash Flow ("DCF")

Funds from operations is defined as cash flow from operating activities adjusted for changes in non-cash working capital. This measure is used to assess the level of cash flow generated from operating activities excluding the effect of changes in non-cash working capital, as they are primarily the result of seasonal fluctuations in product inventories or other temporary changes. Funds from operations is also a valuable measure that allows investors to compare Keyera with other infrastructure companies within the oil and gas industry.

Distributable cash flow is defined as cash flow from operating activities adjusted for changes in non-cash working capital, inventory write-downs, maintenance capital expenditures and lease payments, including the periodic costs related to prepaid leases. Distributable cash flow per share is defined as distributable cash flow divided by weighted average number of shares – basic. Distributable cash flow is used to assess the level of cash flow generated from ongoing operations and to evaluate the adequacy of internally generated cash flow to fund dividends.

The following is a reconciliation of funds from operations and distributable cash flow to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, cash flow from operating activities:

Funds from Operations and Distributable Cash Flow For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, (Thousands of Canadian dollars) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flow from operating activities 235,836 198,763 547,325 655,815 Add (deduct):







Changes in non-cash working capital 16,004 47,527 (48,179) (211,952) Funds from operations 251,840 246,290 499,146 443,863 Maintenance capital (32,783) (26,906) (41,035) (34,142) Leases (11,105) (10,213) (22,197) (21,461) Prepaid lease asset (595) (618) (1,190) (1,249) Distributable cash flow 207,357 208,553 434,724 387,011



Payout Ratio

Payout ratio is calculated as dividends declared to shareholders divided by distributable cash flow. This ratio is used to assess the sustainability of the company's dividend payment program.

Payout Ratio For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, (Thousands of Canadian dollars, except %) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Distributable cash flow1 207,357 208,553 434,724 387,011 Dividends declared to shareholders 109,993 106,091 219,987 212,182 Payout ratio 53 % 51 % 51 % 55 %

1 Non-GAAP measure as defined above.



EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is a measure showing earnings before finance costs, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA before costs associated with non-cash items, including unrealized gains/losses on commodity-related contracts, net foreign currency gains/losses on U.S. debt and other, impairment expenses and any other non-cash items such as gains/losses on the disposal of property, plant and equipment. Management believes that these supplemental measures facilitate the understanding of Keyera's results from operations. In particular, these measures are used as an indication of earnings generated from operations after consideration of administrative and overhead costs.

The following is a reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, net earnings:

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, (Thousands of Canadian dollars) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net earnings 158,939 173,006 296,728 286,800 Add (deduct):







Finance costs 47,146 42,008 88,867 83,375 Depreciation, depletion and amortization expenses 76,212 54,341 148,398 103,989 Income tax expense 47,053 52,952 87,609 88,645 EBITDA 329,350 322,307 621,602 562,809 Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity contracts (33,086) (10,362) (30,068) 580 Net foreign currency (gain) loss on U.S. debt and other (3,452) 3,986 (6,564) 9,268 Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment — — — 477 Adjusted EBITDA 292,812 315,931 584,970 573,134



Realized Margin

Realized margin is defined as operating margin excluding unrealized gains and losses on commodity-related risk management contracts. Management believes that this supplemental measure facilitates the understanding of the financial results for the operating segments in the period without the effect of mark-to-market changes from risk management contracts related to future periods.

The following is a reconciliation of realized margin to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, operating margin:

Operating Margin and Realized Margin For the three months ended June 30, 2023 (Thousands of Canadian dollars) Gathering &

Processing Liquids

Infrastructure Marketing Corporate and Other

Total Operating margin (loss) 87,207 117,305 166,371 (70) 370,813 Unrealized (gain) loss on risk management contracts (2,777) 1,923 (32,232) — (33,086) Realized margin (loss) 84,430 119,228 134,139 (70) 337,727

Operating Margin and Realized Margin For the three months ended June 30, 2022 (Thousands of Canadian dollars) Gathering &

Processing Liquids

Infrastructure Marketing Corporate and Other

Total Operating margin (loss) 88,686 99,472 170,196 (92) 358,262 Unrealized gain on risk management contracts (504) (1,647) (8,211) — (10,362) Realized margin (loss) 88,182 97,825 161,985 (92) 347,900

Operating Margin and Realized Margin For the six months ended June 30, 2023 (Thousands of Canadian dollars) Gathering &

Processing Liquids

Infrastructure Marketing Corporate and Other

Total Operating margin (loss) 186,629 234,711 282,013 (104) 703,249 Unrealized (gain) loss on risk management contracts (1,893) 3,182 (31,357) — (30,068) Realized margin (loss) 184,736 237,893 250,656 (104) 673,181

Operating Margin and Realized Margin For the six months ended June 30, 2022 (Thousands of Canadian dollars) Gathering &

Processing Liquids

Infrastructure Marketing Corporate and Other

Total Operating margin (loss) 165,255 204,344 262,445 (856) 631,188 Unrealized (gain) loss on risk management contracts (386) (1,599) 2,565 — 580 Realized margin (loss) 164,869 202,745 265,010 (856) 631,768



Compound Annual Growth Rate ("CAGR") for Adjusted EBITDA from the Fee-for-Service Business

CAGR for adjusted EBITDA from the fee-for-service business (also referred to as the "annual adjusted EBITDA growth rate from the fee-for-service business") is intended to provide information on a forward-looking basis. This calculation utilizes beginning and end of period adjusted EBITDA, which includes the following components and assumptions: (i) forecasted realized margin for the Gathering and Processing, and Liquids infrastructure segments, (ii) realized margin for the Marketing segment, which is held at a value within the current expected base realized margin of between $250 million and $280 million, and (iii) adjustments for total forecasted general and administrative, and long-term incentive plan expenses. By holding contribution from the Marketing segment flat within the base realized margin range, this forward-looking CAGR calculation represents the expected earnings growth attributable to the fee-for-service business. Margin and EBITDA growth reinforces Keyera's ability to sustainably return capital to shareholders over the long term.

From 2022 to 2025, the CAGR for adjusted EBITDA from the fee-for-service business is expected to be within the range of 6% to 7%. For additional information, refer to the section titled "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" of Management's Discussion and Analysis.

SOURCE Keyera Corp.