TORONTO, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Federal, provincial and territorial (F-P/T) Ministers responsible for Sport, Physical Activity and Recreation concluded a two–day conference on advancing shared priorities to strengthen sport systems, support safe and inclusive sport, as well as increasing sport participation in communities across Canada1. Prior to and separate from their discussions, Ministers also met with the Aboriginal Sport Circle to discuss priorities and issues related to Indigenous sport, recreation, and physical activity.

Future of Sport in Canada Commission

Ministers discussed the Final Report of the Future of Sport in Canada Commission which was published on March 26, 2026. They thanked all those who contributed to this work, particularly survivors and victims of maltreatment in sport who courageously shared their experiences.

Ministers discussed opportunities for collaboration to advance some shared priorities, including approaches centred on the well-being of participants, safe and inclusive sport environments, and improving governance of sport systems. Ministers reaffirmed existing commitments in line with the Red Deer Declaration, for the prevention of harassment, abuse, and discrimination in sport, and committed to continuing to work collaboratively to shape sport systems that support and protect all participants.

Ministers identified several areas for continued collaboration, including advancing and coordinating independent safe sport complaint mechanisms, identifying common objectives to support the consistency and effectiveness of sport systems, and maintaining safe sport awareness and education initiatives while respecting the specific responsibilities of each government. Ministers also discussed approaches for a pan-Canadian safe sport registry as well as other measures to strengthen transparency within the sport systems.

Ministers further reaffirmed alignment on existing F–P/T priorities, including increasing sport participation and recreation for all Canadians, including Indigenous peoples. Ministers also affirmed the importance of removing barriers to participation and advancing equity and accessibility across sport systems, including work toward a disability sport roadmap. Ministers reiterated their collective focus on concussions research, prevention and care. In addition, Ministers shared best practices in sports governance to further strengthen the effectiveness of sport systems.

Ministers noted that this work builds on their endorsement of the Canadian Sport Policy 2025–2035 and the F–P/T Priorities for Collaborative Action and provides a foundation for continued collaboration between different governments.

Sport Infrastructure

Ministers discussed the importance and the strategic role played by sport and recreational facilities. These facilities contribute to the overall well–being of the population, promote social cohesion, and support community resilience. Ministers also exchanged views on opportunities for collaboration among the various governments with respect to infrastructure investments. Ministers directed officials to put in place a sport and recreation infrastructure working group.

Nexus of Sport Betting, Competition Manipulation and Revenue Generation

Ministers received presentations on sport betting, competition manipulation, and revenue generation. Ministers discussed the associated social harms and risks to sport integrity and the importance of collaboration across sectors to support sport development objectives while maintaining the integrity of competition and public trust.

Framework for Recreation and Parks in Canada

Ministers were updated on the progress to renew the Framework for Recreation and Parks in Canada. Ministers agreed that access to recreation programs and parks gives Canadians more opportunities to participate in local sport and physical activity options. This helps people of all backgrounds to stay active and connected, in support of their overall physical and mental health.

Ministers will hold their next F-P/T meeting in February 2027 in Québec City.



1 Although Québec shares many objectives with other governments in Canada and is open to the exchange of information and best practices, it will not participate in pan-Canadian initiatives related to sport, physical activity and recreation, as it considers these to fall under its exclusive jurisdiction and already has its own policies, programs, action plans, and objectives in this area. Consequently, Québec will not endorse a pan-Canadian framework for implementing the calls to action of the Commission on the Future of Sport in Canada.

SOURCE Sport, Physical Activity & Recreation Council (SPARC)

CONTACT INFORMATION: Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Jade Leblanc-Dufour, Direction générale des communications, Ministère de l'Éducation, Ministère de l'Enseignement supérieur, [email protected]