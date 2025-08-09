ST. JOHN'S, NL, Aug. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - The federal, provincial and territorial (F-P/T) ministers of sport, physical activity and recreation have concluded a two-day conference focused on advancing governments' collective priorities. They also met with the Aboriginal Sport Circle to discuss Indigenous sport and recreation initiatives and strategies.

Canadian Sport Policy 2025-2035 Endorsement

Ministers endorsed the Canadian Sport Policy 2025-2035*. This marks a significant milestone for sport and physical activity in Canada. Shaped by engagement held across Canada, the Canadian Sport Policy 2025-2035 responds to an evolving sport landscape marked by reconciliation efforts, commitments to gender equity and accessibility, and safe sport. The Policy seeks to address the social inequities and affordability challenges that continue to impact participation and sport organizations' capacity. The Policy also aims to unite and inspire efforts to create inclusive sport environments that reflect shared values in Canada, enhance community wellbeing, and ensure sustainable sport development for all.

The Policy represents a collective commitment to enable everyone to grow, excel, and achieve wellbeing through sport. The Policy encourages all partners and participants involved in sport across Canada to ensure positive and meaningful sport experiences for everyone, from beginners to competitive high-performance athletes, to lifelong participants. More than 5,000 Canadians took part in the engagement process and their views are reflected in the What we heard report.

Each government and organization will determine the best way to advance and evaluate progress on designated areas of action. They will advance their own action plans and policies, taking into account individual jurisdictional mandates and priorities.

Ministers further acknowledged the support of the Sport Information Resource Centre in coordinating the engagement process and the revision of the policy.

Ministers also endorsed seven Federal-Provincial/Territorial Priorities for Collaborative Action to help advance the Policy ** goals and areas for action. Ministers emphasized their mutual priorities that sport and physical activity must be safe, inclusive and culturally relevant. They discussed the importance of increasing sport participation in Canada by creating opportunities for more affordable sport experiences. In addition, they mentioned that leveraging hosting opportunities to realize positive economic impacts and legacies for communities across Canada is a key priority along with strong leadership, governance and accountability in sport.

Ministers directed officials to proceed with circulation of the Policy throughout the sport and related sectors and to monitor progress on the F-P/T Priorities for Collaborative Action and report back, as appropriate, to the next Conference of Ministers responsible for sport.

Renewal of the Framework for Recreation in Canada

Ministers reviewed consultation findings from the recreation sector and supported continued work to renew the Framework for Recreation in Canada**. Ministers view recreation as an important element of healthy living. The recreation sector enhances balance and the resilience of Canadians and their communities. The park sector also plays an important role in protecting and conserving the natural environments of Canada.

Sport Infrastructure

Ministers discussed the importance of sport and recreation facilities and the challenges with the deteriorating state of sport infrastructure across Canada. Sport infrastructure not only supports athletic activities, it provides many additional benefits including physical, mental and emotional health, community use and emergency management support. Ministers discussed the growing need for adequate infrastructure in every region and the deteriorating state of some facilities, many of which are past their life span. Ministers asked officials to continue discussions of the importance of sport infrastructure and opportunities to collaborate on solutions to address the challenges. Ministers will reconvene in May 2026 to discuss progress made.

Safe Sport

Ministers highlighted the efforts of their respective governments to put in place safe sport policies and procedures, including the establishment of Independent Third-Party (ITP) mechanisms to ensure a safe environment for all participants.

Ministers also provided updates on progress achieved stemming from the 2019 Red Deer Declaration on topics such as maltreatment, racism and discrimination in sport. Ministers directed officials to examine how governments can further address racism and discrimination in sport in Canada. Ministers will also continue to explore opportunities for greater coordination and consistency around various models of ITP mechanisms in place in Canada.

Ministers also received a presentation from the Future of Sport in Canada Commission whose work aims to improve safe sport and sport systems in Canada.

Concussions

Ministers discussed the importance of advancing concussion awareness, prevention and management*. Ontario shared their experience of implementing Rowan's Law and the progress made, and looks forward to collaborating with other provinces, territories and the federal government.

Canada Games

‎Ministers discussed areas of common interest in the Clear Lake Resolution, a document that sets the governance for the Canada Games and the mandate of the Canada Games Council. They want the Resolution to remain as relevant today, in guiding the organization of Canada's largest domestic multisport games, as it was when first signed by the F-P/T governments and the Canada Games Council in 1997.

Collaborative Actions on Physical Activity

‎Ministers acknowledged the importance of promoting physical activity across the country to support Canadians' physical and mental health. They also shared information on how their jurisdictions are addressing low levels of physical activity. They received an update on collaborative projects that support physical activity as part of daily life, prioritizing equity, diversity, inclusion, and accessibility. Finally, Ministers agreed on the need to increase the rates of physical activity for all the social, health and economic benefits that active lifestyles promote.

*Although it shares many objectives with other governments and is open to sharing information, particularly regarding best practices, the Government of Quebec has chosen not to participate in federal, provincial and territorial initiatives related to sports development, safe sport programs, and the promotion of physical activity and a healthy lifestyle. Quebec prefers to rely on its own programs, action plans, objectives and targets in these areas, which fall under its jurisdiction, and it intends to remain solely responsible for measures for the Quebec territory.

**Quebec does not oppose the priorities proposed by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments in the area of sport, but it will limit its participation to the sharing of information and best practices. Quebec remains the sole authority within its areas of jurisdiction and retains responsibility for evaluating its own programs.

SOURCE Conference of Federal-Provincial-Territorial Ministers Responsible for Sport, Physical Activity and Recreation

CONTACT INFORMATION: Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, [email protected]; Adrienne Luther, Director of Communications, Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, 709-729-4819, [email protected]