OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - On August 11, 2025, Ms. Buis (the "Representative Plaintiff") entered into a National Settlement Agreement (the "Settlement Agreement") with Keurig Canada Inc. ("Keurig").

On December 8, 2025, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice ("Court") approved the Settlement Agreement reached on behalf of all persons in Canada, except Excluded Persons (as defined in the Settlement Agreement), who purchased Keurig® K-Cup single-serve coffee pods ("Pods") and/or Keurig® coffee machines or brewing systems ("Brewers") sold in Canada from June 8, 2016 to December 8, 2025 in packaging containing any Representation (as defined below) (the "Settlement Class").

The Representative Plaintiff in the lawsuit claimed that Keurig sold Pods and Brewers in Canada that contained misleading representations as to the recyclability and/or disposability of the Pods (the "Representations"). The Court has not made any determination of the merits of the Representative Plaintiff's claims. The Settlement Agreement is a compromise between the Representative Plaintiff on behalf of the Settlement Class and Keurig and is not an admission of liability or wrongdoing by Keurig.

The Settlement Agreement provides that Keurig shall make a payment of CDN $1.85 million (the "Settlement Amount"), which will be used to pay compensation for approved Claim Forms submitted by members of the Settlement Class, the costs of providing notice concerning and administering the Settlement Agreement, and Court-approved legal fees and disbursements of Class Counsel (as defined in the Settlement Agreement) in the amount of $634,845.17, plus taxes.

To be eligible for compensation from the Settlement Amount, Settlement Class members must submit a completed Claim Form to the Claims Administrator (as identified below) by no later than July 8, 2026. If you do not file a Claim Form by this deadline, you will not be able to claim a portion of the Settlement Amount and any claim you have against Keurig in respect of the Released Claims (as defined in the Settlement Agreement) will be extinguished.

Settlement Class members are eligible to receive a cash payment from the Settlement Amount as follows:

1. In respect of a valid and approved Claim Form concerning Representations on the packaging of Pods:

(a) Settlement Class members who do not provide a proof of purchase of a Pod during the Class Period may receive a maximum of CAD $7 per Claim Form for Pod(s) submitted; and

(b) Settlement Class members who provide a proof of purchase of at least one Pod during the Class Period may receive the greater of: (i) a maximum of CAD $0.50 for every 10 Pods (rounded up to the nearest 10 Pod increment) up to a maximum of CAD $50 per Claim Form for Pods purchased as proven through the submitted proof of purchase; or (ii) CAD $7 per Claim Form for Pod(s) submitted.

2. In respect of a valid and approved Claim Form concerning Representations on the packaging of Brewers:

(a) Settlement Class members who submit a proof of purchase of at least one Brewer and a proof of purchase of at least one Pod subsequent to the purchase of the Brewer, both during the Class Period, may receive a maximum of CAD $25 per Claim Form for Brewer(s) submitted.

A Settlement Class member may submit only one Claim Form in respect of claims for both Pods and Brewers. Claim Forms are available for download on the Settlement Website at www.kcupsrecyclingsettlement.ca.

If you have questions about the Settlement Agreement, how to file a Claim Form, and/or how to obtain more information and/or copies of the Settlement Agreement and related documents, please visit the website of Class Counsel, Consumer Law Group P.C. at www.clg.org or contact the Claims Administrator at the address below:

Eqitas Class Action Claims Administration Services

P.O. Box 402, 3484 Sources Blvd.

Montreal, Quebec H9B 1Z9

Tel: 1-866-413-9973

Email: [email protected]

The publication of this notice was authorized by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.

