Challenge your friends and speed your way to victory in Sonic Speed Battle!

LOS ANGELES, July 11, 2024 /CNW/ -- KessCo is excited to finally share more details about their second Sonic The Hedgehog™ tabletop game, Sonic Speed Battle , officially licensed by Sega® of America. This dynamic game channels the spirit of Sonic Adventure™ 2 Battle, offering three quick and fun card games for two to four players. The game will be arriving first at Barnes & Noble both in-store and online in summer 2024, followed by a wider retail release online at Target and Amazon.

Box front for Sonic Speed Battle featuring Sonic, Knuckles, Tails, Shadow, Rouge, and Dr. Eggman.

"The demand for another Sonic tabletop game has been undeniable, making it tough for us to keep Sonic Speed Battle a secret," acknowledges Alex Kessler, CEO of KessCo. "We're excited to introduce a game inspired by some of our favorite Sonic titles like Sonic Adventure 2. With more than 20 characters and three game modes, there is something here for Sonic fans and tabletop game fans of all ages."

Sonic Speed Battle brings together 24 iconic Sonic characters from across the franchise to battle! Experience three dynamic battle modes, each offering a unique gameplay experience. Players can challenge their friends to test their speed, gear up for a shooting battle showdown, or prove their Master Emerald hunting skills!

Since its launch in 2016, KessCo has consistently contributed to innovation in the toy industry through the introduction of its own successful intellectual properties. As the company continues to expand, KessCo plans to further embrace licensing across its product range, with Sonic the Hedgehog being one of its most anticipated entertainment licenses to date.

About KessCo

Based in Los Angeles, KessCo aims to create a new way to play through its innovative toys, puzzles, and games. Within KESS Entertainment, the company offers party games, strategy games, and puzzles spanning a growing list of video game and anime properties. For more information, visit www.kess.co .

About Sega of America, Inc.

Sega of America, Inc. is the American arm of Tokyo, Japan-based SEGA CORPORATION, a worldwide leader in interactive entertainment. Established in 1986, Sega of America publishes innovative interactive entertainment experiences for console, PC, mobile and emerging platforms. In 2020, SEGA ranked #1 among Metacritic's Annual Game Publisher Rankings. Its globally beloved franchises include Sonic the Hedgehog, Like a Dragon™, Virtua Fighter™, Super Monkey Ball™, and Phantasy Star Online™, along with Atlus' Persona™ and Shin Megami Tensei™ series. Since its debut more than three decades ago, Sonic has become a pop culture icon featured in dozens of games, TV series, and movies. Sega of America has offices in Irvine and Burbank, California. Visit www.sega.com.

©SEGA. All rights reserved. SEGA is registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. SEGA, the SEGA logo, SONIC ADVENTURE and SONIC THE HEDGEHOG are registered trademarks or trademarks of SEGA CORPORATION. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners.

