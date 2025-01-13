KERNWOOD LIMITED ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ADDITIONAL SHARES OF ROOTS CORPORATION

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Kernwood Limited ("Kernwood") reports pursuant to the "Early Warning Requirements" of Ontario's securities laws that it purchased 36,300 common shares ("Roots Shares") in the capital of Roots Corporation ("Roots") on January 13, 2025 in normal course transactions on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with the result that Kernwood, together with its shareholders, owns 5,892,500 Roots Shares representing approximately 14.6396% of the total outstanding Roots Shares. The 36,300 Roots Shares were purchased at an average of $2.2092 per Roots Share, for an aggregate of $80,195.00.

Kernwood is a private holding company that invests in securities of private and public companies.

The acquisition of the Roots Shares by Kernwood was undertaken for investment purposes. Kernwood does not have any current plans or future intentions to buy or sell further Roots Shares, to solicit proxies or to otherwise participate in any significant transaction involving Roots. Kernwood intends to review its investment on a continuing basis. Depending on various factors, Kernwood may in the future purchase or sell securities or engage in other activities relating to Roots.

Kernwood's head office is located at 155 University Avenue, Suite 750, Toronto, Ontario M5H 3B7.

Kernwood will be filing an Early Warning Report under Roots' profile on SEDAR+ and copies of the report may be obtained at www.sedarplus.ca or from Kernwood by contacting Edward Kernaghan at (416) 502-2074.

