KERNWOOD LIMITED EXCEEDS A 10% HOLDING IN MATTR CORP.

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - Kernwood Limited ("Kernwood") reports pursuant to the Early Warning Requirements of Canadian securities laws that it purchased 100,000 common shares ("Mattr Shares") in the capital of Mattr Corp. on December 1, 2025 in normal course transactions on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with the result that Kernwood, together with its shareholder, owns 6,209,600 Mattr Shares representing approximately 10.1513% of the total outstanding Mattr Shares. The 100,000 Mattr Shares were purchased at an average of $7.56638 per Mattr Share, for an aggregate of $756,638.00.

Kernwood is a private holding company that invests in securities of private and public companies.

The acquisition of the Mattr Shares by Kernwood was undertaken for investment purposes. Kernwood does not have any current plans or future intentions to buy or sell further Mattr Shares, to solicit proxies or to otherwise participate in any significant transaction involving Mattr Corp. Kernwood intends to review its investment on a continuing basis. Depending on various factors, Kernwood may in the future purchase or sell securities or engage in other activities relating to Mattr Corp.

Kernwood's head office is located at 155 University Avenue, Suite 750, Toronto, Ontario M5H 3B7.

Kernwood will be filing an Early Warning Report under Mattr Corp.'s profile on SEDAR+ and copies of the report may be obtained at www.sedarplus.ca or from Kernwood by contacting Edward Kernaghan at (416) 502-2074.

SOURCE Kernwood Limited