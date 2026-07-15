Kensington Strengthens Senior Leadership Team with Appointments of Industry Veterans Saar Pikar and Bogdan Cenanovic

TORONTO, July 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Kensington Capital Partners Limited (Kensington) is pleased to announce the appointment of two industry veterans to its executive team, strengthening Kensington's leadership and depth to accelerate the firm's next phase of growth. Following an extensive, global search, Saar Pikar has been appointed as President of Kensington, effective July 28, 2026, and Bogdan (Bo) Cenanovic has been appointed as Senior Managing Director, Head of Private Equity, effective August 10, 2026. Mr. Pikar and Mr. Cenanovic will also join Kensington's Executive Management Committee and investment committees of the Funds under Kensington's management. Founded in 1996, Kensington is led by founder Tom Kennedy, Chief Executive Officer and has $2.1 billion in assets under management across venture capital, growth equity and mid-market buyouts.

"I am thrilled to welcome Saar and Bo to Kensington, bringing institutional-calibre investment acumen and a depth of experience as we shape the future direction of the firm," said Tom Kennedy, Chief Executive Officer, Kensington. "I am confident that the impressive talent they bring enhances our ability to deliver outstanding outcomes for our investors well into the future."

"With a strong leadership team now in place and firm-wide commitment to a culture of excellence we believe Kensington is well-positioned to achieve significant future growth across the business," said Ash Lawrence, Executive Chairman, Kensington and Head of AGF Capital Partners.

As President, reporting to Mr. Kennedy, Mr. Pikar will be responsible for setting direction and executing strategic plans for the business with a particular focus on Kensington's growth objectives underpinned by investment excellence. Mr. Pikar will also lead Kensington's investment teams and will be responsible for driving the firm's overall comprehensive investment strategy across commitments to venture and growth funds, direct investments, and co-investments. He will also take on direct accountability for Kensington's venture and growth capital business and will oversee ONE9, Kensington's defence and security investing platform.

"With a solid foundation in place to build from, I am excited to lead a renewed Kensington investment team as we strengthen our capabilities and build forward momentum to capitalize on the enormous opportunity ahead," said Saar Pikar, President, Kensington.

Mr. Pikar was most recently Managing Director and Head of Ventures & Growth at OMERS. During his time at OMERS, Mr. Pikar was an integral leader in the Growth Equity group with demonstrated expertise and focus across venture, growth, buyout and other private investments. Prior to OMERS Mr. Pikar spent two decades as an entrepreneur and building businesses, including as Chief Executive Officer at CDI. Mr. Pikar earned his BA in Economics from Wilfrid Laurier University and an MBA, Ivey Scholar, from the Ivey School of Business at Western University.

As Senior Managing Director and Head of Private Equity reporting to Mr. Pikar, Mr. Cenanovic will be responsible for further developing and growing Kensington's mid-market buyout platform, overseeing the entire investment lifecycle from sourcing and execution to portfolio management and exit. As a senior leader at KCPL, he will contribute to the firm's overall investment strategy, identifying new market sectors, and ensuring all investments align with the firm's objectives.

Mr. Cenanovic was most recently Managing Director, PSG Equity, where he led the firm's PSG Encore strategy. Prior to joining PSG, Mr. Cenanovic spent over a decade at Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan direct private equity team, where he ultimately became Managing Director and Global Group Sector Head. Mr. Cenanovic earned his HBA from the Ivey School of Business at Western University and an MBA from the Ivey School of Business at Western University.

About Kensington Capital Partners Limited

Founded in 1996, Kensington Capital Partners Limited is a Canadian alternative asset manager with offices in Toronto and Vancouver. Kensington's mission is to back good management teams to build great businesses, and in doing so, create top-performing investment solutions for investors. Kensington has assets under management of $2.1 billion, managed across several active funds covering venture capital, growth equity and mid-market buyouts. Kensington is a majority-owned subsidiary of AGF Capital Partners, part of AGF Management Limited, a $76.8 billion globally diverse asset management firm.

SOURCE Kensington Capital Partners Limited

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