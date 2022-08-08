Kelseys celebrates 2nd anniversary of Route 78 hard soda by giving back to the guests and the community

VAUGHAN, ON, Aug. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - This summer, Kelseys Original Roadhouse is celebrating the second anniversary of its Route 78 hard soda with a promotion that also gives back. From now until September 14th with the purchase of any Ketel One Vodka cocktail at Kelseys across Canada, the equivalent of one meal will be donated to Food Banks Canada. As passionate supporters in the fight against food insecurity in Canada, Kelseys and Ketel One Vodka are on a mission to combat the rising level of food insecurity in Canada with a focus on the specific communities they serve.

Route 78, made in partnership with Ketel One Vodka, is the first restaurant-exclusive hard soda available nationally across all Kelseys locations. Route 78 blends Ketel One premium Vodka, dry citrus liqueur, natural cane sugar, and a variety of spring waters that include lemon, lime, and grapefruit, for a refreshing summer drink.

"Route 78 was inspired by our brand DNA and its uninhibited spirit of road tripping and the classic roadhouse," said Shannon Lawler, Director of Marketing at Kelseys Original Roadhouse. "It was important for us to provide something a little different – a little more original."

To celebrate its anniversary and entice trial Kelseys is promoting Route 78 at a $6 limited time price. The promotion is supported by an influencer marketing campaign – featuring Instagram reels that capture summer adventures and influencers enjoying their favourite meals from Kelseys – and a giveaway. Kelseys will give guests a chance to win one of 67 Schwinn Retro Cruiser bikes and a grand prize trip to Holland to tour the Ketel One Distillery.

Visit kelsesy.ca for more details.

About Kelseys Original Roadhouse

Since 1978, Kelseys has been Canada's original roadhouse with 67 locations across Canada. Inspired by the uninhibited spirit of road tripping and the classic roadhouse, the rules are different at Kelseys. It's where you go to eat how you want to eat, drink what you want to drink and be who you want to be. It's where you fuel your adventurous spirit that craves something a little different – a little more original. Kelseys Original Roadhouse. Original is our middle name. For more information about the Kelseys Original Roadhouse brand story and our local restaurants and initiatives, visit us at www.kelseys.ca .

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana's, Kelseys, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Bier Markt, The Landing Group of Restaurants, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, Blanco Cantina, Añejo, Fresh and Ultimate Kitchens.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As at June 26, 2022, Recipe had 20 brands and 1,223 restaurants, 82% of which are operated by franchisees and joint venture partners, operating in several countries including Canada, USA, Saudi Arabia, India and the UAE. RECIPE's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com .

About Ostrich:

Established in 2018, OstrichCo is a brand, digital innovation & product development studio based out of Toronto & NYC. Ostrich collapses brand design, technology, media & production into one fluid workstream to bring new ideas & innovations to market faster, cost-effectively and with a more compelling connection to human need. // Founding Network Member: By The Network | bythenetwork.com

