Kelseys Original Roadhouse Invests $300K to Empower the Next Generation of Changemakers

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Kelseys Original Roadhouse is fueling Canada's future with a $300,000, five-year commitment to support young leaders nationwide. Through its ongoing partnership with BGC Canada (Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada) and the Kelseys Bursary Program, the brand is helping youth learn, lead, and give back to their communities.

In 2024, the Kelseys community raised $50,000 for BGC Canada and aims to match that milestone again in 2025 through two guest-driven initiatives:

Kelseys Original Roadhouse and BGC Canada team members gather at BGC Eastview Neighbourhood Community Centre to celebrate their ongoing partnership supporting youth programs nationwide. (CNW Group/Kelseys Original Roadhouse)

For every $5 Kids Card purchased, families receive three free kids' meals. Proceeds help fund after-school programs, mentorship, and nutritious meals for thousands of children across Canada. Baby Shark Kids' Drinks: For every drink sold in 2025, $0.25 will be donated to BGC Canada.

These efforts directly support children and families in the communities Kelseys serves across Ontario, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland, helping provide safe spaces, mentorship, and opportunities for growth.

Beyond its community partnerships, Kelseys is also investing in its own people. Through the Kelseys Bursary Program, the brand awarded $10,000 in scholarships this year to 10 outstanding Kelseys KREW members recognized for their dedication to education, volunteerism, and hospitality excellence.

"'Life is Better with You in It' isn't just the name of our bursary program--it's the spirit behind everything we do," said Shannon Lawler, Chief Operating Officer, Kelseys Original Roadhouse. "Whether it's our guests helping raise funds for BGC or our KREW members pursuing their dreams, we're proud to invest in young people who make a difference in their communities."

Kelseys' continued investment reflects a core belief: when youth succeed, communities thrive. From the dining table to the classroom, Kelseys Original Roadhouse is proud to help build a stronger, brighter future for all.

About Kelseys Original Roadhouse

Kelseys is Canada's Original Roadhouse, proudly serving up good times since 1978. With more than 65 locations across Canada, including Ontario, New Brunswick, and Newfoundland, Kelseys is inspired by the uninhibited spirit of road-tripping and the classic roadhouse. The rules are different at Kelseys: it's where you go to eat what you want, drink what you want, and be who you want to be. It's where you can fuel your adventurous spirit and embrace something a little more original. Kelseys Original Roadhouse. Original is our middle name.

For more information about Kelseys' brand story, local restaurants, and community initiatives, visit www.kelseys.ca .

About Recipe Unlimited

Recipe Unlimited is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. Home to leading casual dining, quick service, and fast casual brands, Recipe has more than 1,100 restaurants across Canada, with an international presence in the United States and the Middle East. Its portfolio includes Swiss Chalet, St-Hubert, Harvey's, Montana's, Olive Garden, New York Fries, Kelseys Original Roadhouse, East Side Mario's, Original Joe's, State & Main, Anejo, The Burger's Priest, The Landing Group, Elephant & Castle, Fresh Kitchen + Juice Bar, The Pickle Barrel, and Blanco Cantina.

Recipe's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. More information is available at www.recipeunlimited.com .

About BGC Canada

For 125 years, BGC Canada has been creating opportunities for millions of Canadian kids and teens. As Canada's largest child- and youth-serving charitable and community services organization, BGC Clubs open their doors to young people of all ages and their families at over 600 locations nationwide. During out-of-school hours in small and large cities, and in rural and Indigenous communities, trained staff and volunteers provide programs and services that help young people achieve positive outcomes in self-expression, academics, healthy living, physical activity, job readiness, mental wellness, social development, leadership, and more. Opportunity changes everything. Learn more at bgccan.com and follow on social media @BGCCAN.

