KeHE Selects Else Products for the Elevate Distribution Program

KeHE's Category Management team actively searches for program candidates to join this exclusive network of brands, designed not to exceed 200 at any given time. This places Else Nutrition in the company of some of the most trusted and high-potential brands emerging in the North American markets.

"We are thrilled to have our products chosen for this unique program. KeHE offers best in class distribution and via the Elevate program we will be able to increase our brand awareness and visibility across the U.S. channels served by KeHE," said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition.

About KeHE

Founded in 1952, KeHE Distributors is an employee-owned company that is presently powered by a staff of more than 5,500 individuals across a network of sixteen distribution centers in the United States and Canada, with a fleet of 500 trucks with daily routes from coast to coast. KeHE distributes more than 65,000 SKUs to the stores of its retail partners in North America, which include chain and independent grocers, mass merchandisers, convenience stores, and natural holistic pharmacies. KeHE is a certified "B Corporation" in good standing with B Lab (http://bcorporation.net), a body that measures companies' entire social and environmental performance according to a rigorous set of standards. Fewer than 3,300 companies worldwide hold this certification, which includes well-known consumer brands such as Patagonia, Hootsuite, Danone, and Ben & Jerry's2.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. Else Plant-Based Toddler Nutrition was a 2020 Top-seller on Amazon, in the New Product within Baby & Toddler Formula Category. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives includes leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Children's Hospital of Colorado, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

For more information, visit: elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.

