Else Nutrition Surpasses One Million Cans Sold Since Launch

Milestone underscores accelerating consumer demand for clean, dairy-free nutrition alternatives

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 29, 2026 /CNW/ - ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (TSX: BABY) (OTC: BABYF) (FSE: 0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company"), a pioneer in whole-food plant-based, non-soy, non-dairy nutrition for early childhood nutrition, proudly announces it has surpassed one million total cans sold across its toddler and kids powder product lines since launching.

1M+ Cans Sold (CNW Group/Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.)

This cumulative milestone marks a powerful moment in Else's mission to transform childhood nutrition. With every can sold, families across North America have signaled their demand for cleaner, gentler alternatives - free from dairy, soy, gluten and artificial additives - without compromising on complete nutrition.

"Reaching one million cans is more than a number. It's a testament to the parents who have trusted us, the children whose health has improved, and the values that drive our work," said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO & Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. "We started Else to offer something different: clean, safe, plant-based nutrition that empowers families with choice - a real alternative to dairy, and we're just getting started."

The company has received thousands of powerful testimonials and reviews from parents describing how Else products helped their children overcome GI sensitivities, CMPA, eczema, feeding issues, and dietary restrictions. These stories have shaped Else's community - and continue to inspire innovation and advocacy.

"Our journey is fueled by families," added Ms. Yitzhak. "Parents write to tell us how Else changed their child's health, restored peace of mind, and gave them an option they could feel good about. These one million cans represent trust - and they inspire us to keep building."

As Else Nutrition celebrates this milestone, it also reaffirms its commitment to the future: advancing regulatory efforts for plant-based infant formula approval in the U.S., as part of the Federal Government's Operation Stock Speed.

To delve deeper into Else Nutrition's offerings and its revolutionary approach to nutrition, visit www.elsenutrition.com

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSX: BABY, OTC: BABYF, FSE: 0YL) is a food and nutrition company in the international expansion stage focused on developing innovative, clean, and Plant-Based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, Plant-Based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formulas. Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, made of whole foods, almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, the brand has received thousands of powerful testimonials and reviews from parents, gained national retailer support, and achieved rapid sales growth.

Awards and Recognition:

"2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at Milan's Global Food Innovation Summit

#1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula Category

"Best Dairy Alternative" Award 2021 at World Plant-Based Expo

Nexty Award Finalist at Expo West 2022 in the Plant-Based lifestyle category

During September 2022, Else Super Cereal reached the #1 Best Seller in Baby Cereal across all brands on Amazon

