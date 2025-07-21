KEENON Robotics Continues Global Lead in Commercial Service Robot Market, Securing Triple No.1 Rankings, IDC Reports

SHANGHAI, July 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- KEENON Robotics continues to secure the #1 global position in the commercial service robot market, holding the No. 1 rank worldwide by shipment share, according to the latest reports from IDC, a premier IT market intelligence firm. Released on July 18, the Global Commercial Delivery Service Robot Market Share 2024 and Global Commercial Cleaning Robot Market Share 2024 reports highlight KEENON Robotics' continued industry leadership, securing the No.1 position in both the global delivery service robot and food delivery robot segments.

In 2024, the commercial service robot market maintained steady growth, with Chinese vendors contributing 84.7% of global shipments. According to IDC, KEENON Robotics claimed the top spot globally with a 22.7% shipment share, driven by its comprehensive product lineup spanning delivery, cleaning, disinfection, and guiding robots. The company's flagship delivery robots are widely deployed across the foodservice, healthcare, and hospitality sectors.

The global delivery service robot market is expanding rapidly, with KEENON Robotics leading the sector at a 29.8% market share. The company also dominates the food delivery robot segment, capturing a commanding 40.4% share and ranking #1 in both shipments and revenue—further solidifying its industry leadership.

