TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Internationally acclaimed Kazakh singer Dimash Qudaibergen, has brought his Stranger Tour to a remarkable close, concluding 2025 with significant artistic and humanitarian recognition. The final concert took place on December 12 in Riga, where thousands of fans from around the world gathered for a sold-out performance.

Dimash - London November 2025 (CNW Group/Canada & Dimash)

Following successful stops in New York, Mexico City, Barcelona, London, and Berlin, the Riga concert marked the culmination of a global tour that showcased Dimash's extraordinary vocal range and his distinctive artistic vision. The audience was treated to emblematic pieces from his repertoire, including S.O.S. d'un terrien en détresse, while also enthusiastically welcoming his more recent compositions, notably Fire.

Fire, distinguished by its artistic boldness, its fusion of contrasting styles, and its dynamic staging, caught the attention and was selected for the Recording Academy's Global Spin showcase, highlighting Dimash's growing influence on the global music scene shortly before the tour's closing concert.

IOM–UN Goodwill Ambassador

December was also marked by a major recognition: the United Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM) appointed Dimash as a Global Goodwill Ambassador. Through this designation, the artist's humanitarian commitment has been formally acknowledged. For several years, he has taken part in various charitable initiatives and has used his international platform to issue calls for solidarity during his concerts. Dimash hopes that his voice can help amplify those of populations too often forgotten in humanitarian crises.

Looking ahead

As 2025 ends, anticipation is already building for Dimash's upcoming projects. The artist's admirers are now looking ahead, aware that Dimash always has surprises in store. True to his creative and unpredictable approach, he favors distinctive artistic projects. Their next rendezvous is already set: an exceptional concert bringing together Dimash, world-renowned cellist Hauser, and opera legend Plácido Domingo, scheduled to take place in Budapest on April 18, 2026.

It remains to be seen which cities and formats will shape the next stages of this great international musical journey, as Dimash Qudaibergen continues, concert after concert, to weave a unique bond between cultures and peoples. His fans in Canada are ready to welcome him and to be part of this remarkable project.

IOM-UN: https://www.iom.int/dimash-qudaibergen

Global Spin: https://www.grammy.com/series-or-collection/global-spin-grammys/dimash-qudaibergen-fire-performance

Concert with Hauser and Plácido Domingo: https://broadway.hu/esemenyek/domingo-hauser-dimash-koncert-2026-04-18/

SOURCE Canada & Dimash

