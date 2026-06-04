Kaymus Resources Announces Record Date and Due Bill Trading Procedures for Return of Capital Distribution

CALGARY, AB, June 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Kaymus Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Kaymus") (NEX: KYS.H) announces further details regarding the previously announced special return of capital distribution to holders of its common shares (the "Common Shares").

As previously announced, following approval by shareholders at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 22, 2026, and approval by the board of directors, the Company will make a special one-time return of capital distribution of $1.00 per Common Share to holders of Common Shares, calculated on a post-consolidation basis following the 10:1 consolidation of the Common Shares completed on June 2, 2026.

The return of capital distribution will be payable on June 11, 2026.

Due Bill Trading

The TSX Venture Exchange has determined that the return of capital distribution will be completed in accordance with its applicable due bill trading procedures.

The Common Shares will trade on a due bill basis from June 4, 2026 through June 11, 2026, inclusive (the "Due Bill Period"). Any trades of Common Shares executed on the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange during the Due Bill Period will carry the entitlement to receive the return of capital distribution. Accordingly, shareholders who sell Common Shares during the Due Bill Period will also transfer their entitlement to receive the return of capital distribution to the purchaser of those Common Shares.

The Common Shares will commence trading on an ex-dividend basis on June 12, 2026. The due bill redemption date is June 12, 2026.

Shareholders who have questions regarding the return of capital distribution should consult their investment advisor, broker or other professional advisor.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-looking Information

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release may include, without limitation, statements with respect to: the return of capital to holders of Common Shares, including the amount per share, record date, payment date and due bill process.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Risk factors that may cause actual results to vary materially from those indicated in the forward-looking information include those risks related to, among other things, changes to business, social and economic conditions and those risks discussed or described in the Company's public materials filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca from time to time.

Although the Company believes that the forward-looking information is reasonable based on information available as of the date hereof, forward-looking information is neither historical fact nor assurance of future performance or results. Instead, it is based only on management's current reasonable beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions, relating to, among others, the general economic conditions and the political, permitting, regulatory and legal environment in which the Company operates.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company does not undertake and disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly, re-issue, or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Kaymus Resources Inc.

For further information, please contact: Trish Olynyk, Chief Executive Officer, Telephone: (403) 262-9177, Email: [email protected]