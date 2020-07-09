Kavalan's Surprise Honour by Japanese Whisky Elite

In the final ranking, Kavalan placed first, second, and third.

TWSC2020 Best of the Best Top 10 Single Malts

Kavalan Solist Vinho Barrique (Best of the Best) Kavalan Solist Ex-Bourbon Cask Kavalan Solist Oloroso Sherry Cask The Essence of Suntory Whisky Yamazaki Distillery Refill Sherry Cask Komagatake 1991 28 Years Old Single Cask No.160 The Essence of Suntory Whisky Yamazaki Distillery Montilla Wine Cask Tomatin 30 Years Old Kavalan Solist Fino Sherry Glenfiddich 21 Years Old Glenfiddich 18 Years Old Small Batch Reserve

In addition, Kavalan scooped "World Distillery of the Year" and "World Single Malt - NAS" for its Solist Oloroso Sherry.

CEO Mr Y.T. Lee said the results were humbling and completely unexpected.

"We are honoured to have been judged in this way by the prestigious Japanese whisky industry," Mr Lee said.

Mamoru Tsuchiya, Chair of the TWSC Executive Committee, said: "This year's results once again represent a strong showing from Taiwan, such as Kavalan ... Taiwan has demonstrated their whisky-making prowess."

Kavalan received the most Superior Golds given to individual whiskies, clinching three of only eight.

Best of the Best

Kavalan Solist Vinho Barrique

Best World Distillery of the Year

Kavalan Distillery

World Single Malt Whisky Category Winner - NAS

Kavalan Solist Oloroso Sherry

3 Superior Gold

Kavalan Solist Vinho Barrique

Kavalan Solist Ex-Bourbon

Kavalan Solist Oloroso Sherry

8 Gold

Kavalan Concertmaster Port Cask Finish

Kavalan Concertmaster Sherry Finish

Distillery Reserve Peaty Cask

Distillery Reserve Rum Cask

Kavalan King Car Conductor

Kavalan Oloroso Sherry Oak

Kavalan Solist Fino Sherry

Kavalan Solist Port

Judges were selected from an elite group of Masters of Whisky, Whisky instructors, famous bartenders from throughout Japan, spirits industry importers, sellers, makers, and journalists.

About Kavalan Distillery

Kavalan Distillery in Yilan County has been pioneering the art of single malt whisky in Taiwan since 2005. Our whisky, aged in intense humidity and heat, sources the meltwaters of Snow Mountain and is enhanced by sea and mountain breezes. All this combines to create Kavalan's signature creaminess. Taking Yilan County's old name, our distillery is backed by about 40 years of beverage-making under parent company, King Car Group. We have collected more than 400 gold awards or higher from the industry's most competitive contests. Visit www.kavalanwhisky.com

Contact:

Kaitlyn Tsai

+886(0)39 229 000#7164

[email protected]

