KALLO INC., JOHN CECIL and SAMUEL PYO, File No. 2023-12

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - The previously scheduled day of October 31, 2024 will not be used for the merits hearing in the above-named matter. The merits hearing will commence on November 28, 2024 and continue on November 29, December 2, 3, 12, 13, 16, 17 and 18, 2024, January 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29 and 30, February 4, 5, 6 and 11, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. on each day.

The hearing will be held at the offices of the Tribunal at 20 Queen Street West, 17th floor, Toronto. Members of the public may observe the hearing by videoconference, by selecting the "Register to attend" link on the Tribunal's hearing schedule, at capitalmarketstribunal.ca/en/hearing-schedule.

Registrar, Governance & Tribunal Secretariat

Ontario Securities Commission

