KALEIDO ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF TRIASIMA AS A PORTFOLIO MANAGER AND ADJUSTS PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT FEES FOR THE UNIVERSITAS PLAN

QUÉBEC CITY, July 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- Kaleido Growth Inc. ("Kaleido"), a pioneer in Registered Education Savings Plans (RESPs), announces a change to the portfolio management of the UNIVERSITAS Scholarship Plan and the REFLEX Plan, as well as an adjustment to the portfolio management fees applicable to the UNIVERSITAS Plan.

On or about September 30, 2026, Triasima Portfolio Management Inc. ("Triasima") will replace Jarislowsky Fraser as portfolio manager for the UNIVERSITAS and REFLEX Plans. This change is being implemented as part of amendments to the investment policies of the UNIVERSITAS and REFLEX Plans aimed at enhancing their future return potential.

Triasima will be responsible for a Canadian equity mandate based on a stock selection process that incorporates responsible investment (ESG) criteria.

"The addition of a leading firm such as Triasima to our roster of portfolio managers is excellent news for our clients," said Jean-Stéphane Parent, Vice-President and Chief Investment and Marketing Officer at Kaleido. "Its commitment to sustainable investing and extensive expertise in investment management will benefit all subscribers and beneficiaries of the UNIVERSITAS and REFLEX Plans."

This change will also result in an adjustment to the portfolio management fees for the UNIVERSITAS Plan. Effective September 30, 2026, these fees will increase by 0.01%, bringing the total to 0.14% (including taxes) of the Plan's assets under management, representing an increase of approximately $0.10 per $1,000 invested. Portfolio management fees for Kaleido's other plans will remain unchanged.

Detailed information regarding the fees and charges applicable to Kaleido scholarship plans is available in the prospectuses at Kaleido.ca.

About Triasima

Founded in Montréal in 2000, Triasima is an independent Canadian investment management firm that manages more than $3 billion in assets for institutional and private clients across Canada and the United States. Wholly owned by its employees and executives, the firm is recognized for its distinctive approach, which combines fundamental analysis, quantitative analysis, and trend analysis within a rigorous and innovative stock selection process.

About Kaleido

A pioneer in education savings since 1964, Kaleido helps families in Québec and New Brunswick support their children's full potential. As of December 31, 2025, Kaleido held over $2 billion in assets under management on behalf of over 200,000 beneficiaries. Every day, nearly 200 employees and representatives help create brighter opportunities for youth through education savings and family support services. For more information, visit Kaleido.ca.

SOURCE Kaleido Growth Inc.

Informations : Patrick Pedneault, [email protected]