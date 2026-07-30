K-BRO APPOINTS JOHN LYNCH TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

(TSX: KBL)

EDMONTON, AB, July 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- K-Bro Linen Inc. ("K-Bro" or the "Corporation") today announced that John Lynch has been appointed to the Board of Directors of K-Bro effective July 30, 2026.

John's career has included several capital markets leadership positions. Most recently, John spent ten years as a Managing Director at JPMorgan Asset Management growing and managing the infrastructure investments and team in Europe. Prior to that he had a two decade career in investment banking in the US and Europe as a Managing Director with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. John and his family live in London, England.

"On behalf of our Board, it is my pleasure to welcome John," said Matthew Hills, Chair of the Board. "John brings a range of capital markets experience to our Board, including more than three decades of experience in international finance and investing, all of which will further strengthen K-Bro's Board of Directors.

"I am pleased to join K-Bro's Board of Directors," Lynch commented. "K-Bro is the largest healthcare and hospitality laundry and linen processor in Canada and one of the largest in the UK, with coast-to-coast national geographic footprints in each country. The company is a leader in its industry and has a strong management team led by CEO Linda McCurdy. I'm excited about K-Bro's growth opportunities in the years ahead."

CORPORATE PROFILE

K-Bro is the largest owner and operator of laundry and linen processing facilities in Canada. K-Bro provides a comprehensive range of general linen and operating room linen processing, management and distribution services to healthcare institutions, hotels and other commercial accounts. K-Bro currently operates eleven processing facilities under two distinctive brands, including K-Bro Linen Systems Inc. and Buanderie HMR, in eight Canadian cities: Québec City, Montréal, Toronto, Edmonton, Calgary, Regina, Vancouver and Victoria.

Fishers was established in 1900 and is an operator of laundry and linen processing facilities in Scotland, providing linen rental, workwear hire and cleanroom garment services to the hospitality, healthcare, manufacturing and pharmaceutical sectors. Fishers' client base includes major hotel chains and prestigious venues across Scotland and the North East of England. The company operates sites in Scotland and the North East of England with facilities in Cupar, Perth, Newcastle, Livingston and Coatbridge.

Shortridge has operated as a family run business since the 1990s and is based in Cumbria, with plants in Lillyhall, Dumfries and a distribution depot in Darlington. It specializes in providing high quality laundry services to local independent hospitality businesses, including hotels, B&Bs, self-catering units and restaurants.

Stellar Mayan is a holding company that owns 100% interests in three operating businesses: Synergy, Grosvenor and AeroServe. Stellar Mayan is a leading commercial laundry business in England, serving the healthcare and hospitality markets. Typical services offered include processing, management and distribution of healthcare and hospitality linens, including sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns and other linen. Stellar Mayan has seven operating facilities strategically located across England: London, Derby, Dunstable, Sheffield, Slough (2), and St. Helens, in addition to a distribution depot in Manchester.

Additional information regarding the Corporation including required securities filings is available on our website at www.k-brolinen.com and on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedarplus.ca; the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR+").

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

All statements in this press release that do not relate to historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements represent K-Bro's intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could result in actual results differing materially from these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are more fully described in securities filings that can be obtained on SEDAR+. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are presented for the purpose of interpreting the information contained herein and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and K-Bro undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE K-Bro Linen Inc.

For more information, please contact: Kristie Plaquin, Chief Financial Officer, K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSX: KBL), Phone: 780.453.5218, Email: [email protected], Web: www.k-brolinen.com