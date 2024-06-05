K-Bro Announces Annual General Meeting Results

(TSX: KBL)

EDMONTON, AB, June 5, 2024 /CNW/ - K-Bro Linen Inc. (the "Corporation") announced today announced the results of its annual general meeting (AGM), held on June 5, 2024. A total of 7,071,874 shares were voted in person or by proxy, representing 67.0% of the outstanding shares as of the record date. Shareholders approved all items of business before the AGM, including the election of directors as follows:





% of Votes For: % of Votes Withheld:









Matthew Hills

99.47 %

0.53 % Steven Matyas

97.73 %

2.27 % Linda McCurdy

99.76 %

0.24 % Michael Percy

99.69 %

0.31 % Elise Rees

99.69 %

0.31 %























% of Votes For: % of Votes Withheld:









PricewaterhouseCoopers 99.49 %

0.51 %

CORPORATE PROFILE

K-Bro is the largest owner and operator of laundry and linen processing facilities in Canada. K-Bro provides a comprehensive range of general linen and operating room linen processing, management and distribution services to healthcare institutions, hotels and other commercial accounts. K-Bro currently operates ten processing facilities and two distribution centres under two distinctive brands, including K-Bro Linen Systems Inc. and Buanderie HMR, in ten Canadian cities: Québec City, Montréal, Toronto, Regina, Saskatoon, Prince Albert, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver and Victoria.

Fishers was established in 1900 and is an operator of laundry and linen processing facilities in Scotland, providing linen rental, workwear hire and cleanroom garment services to the hospitality, healthcare, manufacturing and pharmaceutical sectors. Fishers' client base includes major hotel chains and prestigious venues across Scotland and the North East of England. The company operates in Scotland and the North East of England with facilities in Cupar, Perth, Newcastle, Livingston and Coatbridge.

Shortridge was established in the early 1990's and is based in Cumbria, with plants in Lillyhall, Dumfries and a distribution depot in Darlington. It specializes in providing high quality laundry services to local independent hospitality businesses, including hotels, B&Bs, self-catering units and restaurants.

Additional information regarding the Corporation including required securities filings are available on our website at www.k-brolinen.com and on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com; the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR").

K‑Bro est le plus important propriétaire et exploitant de buanderies au Canada. K‑Bro fournit une gamme étendue de services de buanderie aux établissements de soins de santé, hôtels et autres clients commerciaux. K‑Bro exploite actuellement dix usines sous deux marques distinctives, incluant K-Bro Linen Systems Inc., et Buanderie HMR, dans huit villes canadiennes: Québec, Montréal, Toronto, Regina, Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver et Victoria.

Vous pouvez obtenir des renseignements supplémentaires sur la Société, y compris les documents déposés auprès des autorités de réglementation, sur notre site Web, au www.k-brolinen.com et sur le site Web des autorités canadiennes en valeurs mobilières au www.sedarplus.com, le site Web du Système électronique de données, d'analyse et de recherche (« SEDAR »).

SOURCE K-Bro Linen Inc.

For further information: Kristie Plaquin, Chief Financial Officer, K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSX: KBL), Phone: 780.453.5218, Email: [email protected], Web: www.k-brolinen.com