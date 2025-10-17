KANANASKIS, AB, Oct. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, federal, provincial and territorial (FPT) ministers of Justice and Public Safety concluded two days of productive discussions on justice and public safety priorities.

In an earlier, separate meeting, ministers engaged with representatives from the Assembly of First Nations, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami and representatives from the Métis National Council and Otipemisiwak Métis Government. Discussions allowed participants to share their perspectives on several key issues: Indigenous policing and community safety, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, Human Trafficking, the federal government's Indigenous Justice Strategy and United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.

Shared Criminal Justice Priorities

Ministers discussed key criminal law priorities of shared importance. Work is underway in all jurisdictions to strengthen the criminal justice system. Ministers discussed a broad range of critical areas for action, including bail reform and related bail data, sentencing, conditional sentences, court delays, gender-based violence, child sexual exploitation and sextortion and improving supports for victims of crime. Ministers agreed to continue advancing actions in these areas to support safer communities, hold offenders accountable, and strengthen the effectiveness of and public confidence in the criminal justice system. Ministers discussed serious youth offending, and federal legislative amendments to allow information sharing to support dangerous and long-term offender applications. They also emphasized the ongoing and pressing need to ensure that police have the necessary federal legislative tools to lawfully investigate and prosecute crime in the digital age. Ministers acknowledged the continued need for predictable, stable and lasting legal aid funding.

Building on previous FPT conversations and strong collaboration, ministers discussed the federal government's intent to introduce multiple legislative reforms this fall, including strengthening the bail and sentencing frameworks.

Future of Policing

The federal Public Safety Minister expressed his commitment to both strengthening federal policing and the future of contract policing. He expressed a commitment to negotiate with interested jurisdictions on contract policing beyond 2032, and acknowledged that some contract policing jurisdictions are exploring the best approach to policing in their communities.

Ministers acknowledged the critical nature of federal policing as it relates to addressing border security, illicit drugs, human trafficking, foreign interference and organized crime groups. They were informed of the federal commitment to increase resources in federal policing.

The discussion included the need to support policing in First Nations and Inuit communities as essential services with predictable, sustainable and equitable cost-shared funding.

They also stressed the importance of working closely with First Nations and Inuit leadership to ensure communities are safe and supported with culturally responsive policing services. This included discussions about ways to enhance, expand and secure future funding for the federal First Nations and Inuit Policing Program and the First Nations and Inuit Policing Facilities Program.

Border Security and Transnational Organized Crime

In response to increasingly sophisticated criminal networks and transnational threats, ministers discussed FPT efforts to strengthen border security, combat organized crime, address extortion, and tackle the fentanyl and other illicit drug trade. They discussed the federal border plan and the proposed legislation to strengthen the border (Bills C-2 and C-12), which together aim to enhance intelligence sharing, increase enforcement capacity, modernize investigative tools, improve border surveillance and strengthen coordination across FPT jurisdictions.

Community Safety and National Security

Ministers highlighted their ongoing collective efforts to combat hate crime, including the alarming rise in antisemitism, Islamophobia, and other forms of hate and discussed ways to sustain progress in addressing those threats. The federal government provided an overview of recently introduced Bill C-9, the Combatting Hate Act. They also exchanged perspectives and shared strategies on how to prevent and address the devastating impacts of gender-based violence. They also discussed the very real consequences of human trafficking in their communities and the ongoing initiatives their governments are taking to combat this problem.

Ministers continued discussions on the development of an action plan to promote safe and secure communities, as referenced in the communiqué from the First Ministers' Meeting in June 2025.

Ministers discussed national security efforts in Canada, such as countering foreign interference, including the establishment of a registry to publicly disclose legitimate foreign influence activities. They also received updates on federal steps to strengthen economic security, supporting a stronger economy that encourages foreign investment and protects sectors core to Canada's economic security.

Ministers received an update on the launch of the Assault-Style Firearms Compensation Program for individual owners and exchanged differing perspectives, including some specific concerns about the efficacy of the firearms prohibitions and the challenges of the Compensation Program. They also discussed the importance of addressing firearms smuggling, trafficking and preventing gun violence.

Nunavut, Newfoundland and Labrador and Yukon remain in a caretaker period and are not a party to this communiqué.

Quotes

"These conversations with my federal, provincial, territorial counterparts and Indigenous partners are essential to advancing justice and keeping communities safe. Over the past few days, our collaboration has underscored a shared priority to strengthen Canada's justice system and uphold public safety. I look forward to continuing this important work to build a fairer, safer and stronger Canada."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, P.C., K.C., Member of Parliament for Central Nova

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency



"The continued collaboration between federal, provincial, territorial, and Indigenous partners is essential to keeping communities safe. Over the past few days, we've discussed our shared approach to public safety, advancing priorities such as strengthening policing and support for service models that reflect the needs of the communities they serve, securing our borders, protecting Canadians from organized crime, and addressing emerging threats like foreign interference. Together, we remain committed to building safer, more resilient communities across the country, where everyone feels safe."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety



"It was an honour to co-host my federal, provincial, and territorial colleagues in beautiful Kananaskis. I am grateful for our shared commitment to keep Canadians safe, and I look forward to our work together to strengthen the criminal justice system, and ensure our justice system remains accessible, transparent, and fair."

The Honourable Mickey Amery, Minister of Justice and Attorney General

Hosting this year's meeting in Kananaskis was a meaningful opportunity to connect with colleagues from across the country and share Alberta's experiences in public safety. From human trafficking to Indigenous policing, and our ground breaking work with our Therapeutic Living Units in corrections, I'm proud of the work we're doing in Alberta and grateful for the chance to learn from others. These conversations matter, and I'm optimistic about the path forward."

The Honourable Mike Ellis, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services

